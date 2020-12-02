A Gavin and Stacey Christmas special will be taking place after all

It turns out that a very special Gavin and Stacey reunion will be taking place this Christmas after all, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Everyone has been hoping for another Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, after last year’s cliff-hanger which saw Nessa get down on one knee, asking Smithy to marry her, leaving us all wondering what comes next.

However, a traditional Gavin and Stacey Christmas special is not on the cards this year, meaning fans will have to wait a bit longer for Smithy’s answer.

This year fans can look forward to seeing Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, who played Gavin Shipman and Stacey West in the infamous BBC comedy from 2007 until 2010, come together again for a special Christmas day show on BBC Radio Wales.

They’ll be joined by fellow former cast members Larry Lamb (Mick Shipman), Alison Steadman (Pam Shipman), Melanie Walters (Gwen West), Steffan Rhodri (Dave ‘Coaches’), Robert Wilfort (Jason West), along with Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler and singer-songwriter Shakin' Stevens.

Gavin and Stacey co-creator, writer and star James Cordon will also be sending in a very special message for the show on Christmas Day.

According to Joanna, this Gavin and Stacey reunion special was a no-brainer. “When it came up that we could do a Christmas Day show I knew that if there was anybody I'd want to share that with, it's Mat. I love working with him, he's so much fun,” the actress exclaimed.

Meanwhile, her screen-partner Mathew Horne had to agree, saying he “jumped at the chance”.

“Christmas Day is a special day and, particularly this year, it's been very challenging for a lot of people, so it's nice to feel like we might be bringing a little bit of joy,” he added.