‘A friend for life’: Daisy-Edgar Jones opens up about Paul Mescal

Their chemistry on-screen was one of the best things about Normal People, and it looks like Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have just as strong a bond in real life.

22-year-old Edgar-Jones recently told Porter magazine’s Katie Berrington about their special friendship.

“I feel very lucky to have met Paul through this process. He’s a wonderful, wonderful person and a very giving actor.”

She continued, “He’ll be a friend for life.”

Normal People was extremely significant for both Edgar-Jones and Irish actor Mescal. It was her first major lead role and his first role on the small screen. She explained how nice it was to have Mescal by her side during such a momentous chapter of her life, “[We would] get sort of hysterical, usually around 5 o’clock. Whenever we were doing anything too deep or emotional, we could always have a giggle afterwards.”

Speaking of playing a character as complex and vulnerable as Marianne, she said, “I just loved Marianne from the moment I read her. It’s really fun to play a woman who is incredibly flawed and complicated and isn’t just there to giggle along to whatever the man says. [She] has a strong mind and puts on lots of different masks as the show goes on.”

24-year-old actor Mescal recently discussed the likelihood of reuniting with his Normal People co-star for a second season. However, the pair are both huge fans of Sally Rooney’s book and questioned whether furthering the series would take away from the powerful story they have already brought to life so perfectly.

"There's the part of me that goes like, 'OK, I'm really proud of that show, but I don't want to go in and do a second season too soon and f*** it up'. Because often that can be the case, where that perfect thing suddenly becomes less perfect,” Mescal recently told The Hollywood Reporter.