A female pedestrian has tragically died after being hit by a lorry

A woman in her 40’s has tragically died following a road traffic collision which took place in Co. Kildare this afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30pm, the female pedestrain was seriously injured when she was stuck by an articulated lorry on the M7 southbound between J12 Newbridge and J13 Kildare.

Emergency Services and a number of Garda units attended at the scene. The injured woman was removed by Ambulance to University Hospital Tallaght, where she has since passed away.

The scene of the collision is been examined by Forensic Collision Investigators and the motorway has now fully reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are currently appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any motorists with video footage (dash cam) recorded on the M7 between J12 Newbridge and J13 Kildare at the time of the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station (045) 527 730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Our thoughts go out to the woman’s family and loved ones during this heartbreaking time of grieving