A female pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck in Dun Laoghaire

A female pedestrian has tragically died after being hit by a truck in Dun Laoghaire this morning.

The fatal road traffic collision occurred this morning, February 18, at approximately 10am at the junction of George's Street Lower and Convent Lane, Dun Laoghaire.

Gardaí investigating the collision report that a female pedestrian in her early 70’s was fatally injured has been removed from the scene to St. Columcille's Hospital, Loughlinstown where a post mortem will take place in due course.

The male driver (late 30s) of the truck and his male passenger (late 30s) were treated at the scene for their injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

George’s Street, Dún Laoghaire. Photograph: Eric Luke

The road is currently closed as the Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting their examination of the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on (01) 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Our thoughts go out to the woman’s family and loved ones during this harrowing time.