A ‘Father of the Bride’ reunion special is happening later this week

This is not a drill! Everyone, mark your calendars and set an alarm, because a Father of the Bride reunion special is taking place later this week, and we couldn’t be any more excited.

Netflix announced the date and time for the nostalgic reunion of the film’s cast in the early hours of last night, posting an adorable video on Twitter, revealing that we are all cordially invited to attend. They captioned the video, “something is coming,” which showed an email exchange between members of the Banks family, discussing the upcoming event.

The end credit of the video read, “25 years later, the Banks family returns for a very special event, to benefit World Central Kitchen. Premiering this Friday 3pm PT/6pm ET on Netflix Youtube & Facebook.”

While it’s still uncertain which particular cast members will be in attendance, fans of Father of the Bride will be pleased to know that it appears Steve Martin, who played the title character in this 90’s classic, will be there with bells on.

While no faces are shown in the promo, the video Netflix posted alluded that George Banks was the person checking their emails. Towards the end of the video he reads an email from his son, Matty Banks, which reads. “Dad are you coming to the video call? And yes… I checked and it doesn’t cost anything to accept a calendar invite, okay?”

Mr. Banks follows this up by clicking accept on said calendar invite for this coming Friday — we can’t wait!

The 1991 Nancy Meyers film follows George Banks (Steve Martin), a businessman and owner of an athletic shoe company, who, when he finds out his 22-year-old daughter is getting married, does not want to give her away. However, he eventually learns to live with his new son-in-law and realises that as long as his daughter is happy, he is happy.

Make sure to tune into Netflix’s Youtube channel this Friday for a very special Father of the Bride reunion, that’s not to be missed.