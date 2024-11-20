A Farewell to the Fairways: the ultimate gift for golf fans this Christmas

This Christmas, give the gift of rich sporting history with "A Farewell to the Fairways", a must-read for golf lovers and sports enthusiasts alike. Written by the legendary Irish golf journalist Dermot Gilleece, this book offers a fascinating reflection on his extraordinary 63-year career covering the highs and lows of the golfing world for Ireland’s top newspapers.

From his first piece in 1960 on Christy O’Connor Snr’s play-off victory at the Hospital Sweeps Tournament to his retirement in 2023, Gilleece has witnessed it all. The book takes readers through the evolution of the sport, covering major events such as the Masters, The Open, the Ryder Cup, and the rise of LIV Golf. Packed with behind-the-scenes stories and interviews with golfing legends like Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Seve Ballesteros, and Arnold Palmer, it’s a treasure trove of memories from one of the most respected voices in the game.

Gilleece also shines a spotlight on Ireland’s finest players, from the O’Connors to Leona Maguire, alongside his reflections on broader changes in the sport, such as equality for women golfers and the formation of Golf Ireland.

Beautifully written and brimming with nostalgia, "A Farewell to the Fairways" isn’t just a book about golf—it’s a celebration of dedication, passion, and the stories that shape the sport. Thoughtful, engaging, and steeped in history, it’s a perfect Christmas gift for anyone who appreciates golf, sports writing, or a compelling read.

It’s a gift that will be cherished long after the holiday season.

"A Farewell to the Fairways" by Dermot Gilleece (Red Stripe Press) RRP €19.99 is available now in all good bookshops nationwide