‘A disgrace’: Kendall Jenner under fire for wearing ‘fur coat’ on runway

Animal activists and fashion lovers are up in arms after Kendall Jenner walked the runway in what appeared to be fur coat over the weekend.

The model, who has been accused of being irresponsible, sported the garment in question as she walked the DSquared2 A/W 18 fashion show in Milan last Sunday.

The brand is being condemned online, though they have yet to confirm whether the fur-like material is real or not.

However, no one would would be blamed for assuming the former as the label is known to use fox and rabbit hair in their clothes.

The controversy comes at a pivotal time for the fashion industry, with many high-end labels having already pledged to ditch the fur in 2018.

Gucci and Michael Kors are just two of the designers that have ceased the use of fur in their products, though animal rights activists are hoping more labels will soon follow suit.

Needless to say, Twitter did not that kindly to Kendall's decision to model the fur creation, seeing as she is such a huge influence for young women across the globe.

However, others were quick to jump to the model's defence, pointing out the Kendall was just doing her job and has no choice in the clothes she is told to wear. 

