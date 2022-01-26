A Cork toddler has tragically died after being struck by a vehicle

An 17-month-old toddler has tragically died after being struck by a vehicle in the driveway of his home in Co. Cork.

The horrific accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after 5pm, in a home near Tralispean, in Skibbereen, West Cork.

Gardaí and Fire Brigade services arrived on the scene and the young boy was quickly rushed to Cork University Hospital via ambulance as soon as the alarm had been raised. Sadly his injuries were too severe and he died a short time later.

A post mortem is due to take place today.

While an investigation is currently underway, Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

While speaking to Independent.ie, local independent councillor for West Cork, Paul Hayes said, “It’s absolutely tragic. Clearly it was an accident. As a parent myself I can’t comprehend what it must be like for the family and the driver as well. I offer my condolences.”

Our thoughts go out to the toddler’s parents and loved ones during this harrowing time.