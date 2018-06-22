A cool new US diner is set to open in Rathmines next week

With Hey Donna, a brand new Fallon and Byrne (which serves deadly pizza) and the Stella Theatre, Rathmines has seen many cool openings in the past few months, and the D6 neighbourhood will welcome another amazing addition to its buzzing food scene next week.

Right next door to The Stella Theatre, The Stella Diner will open its door on Monday, June 25th on 211 Rathmines Road.

The former Bank of Ireland building has been beautifully restored and refurbished into an authentic American style diner.

The bright and spacious room will boasts an open kitchen, the mandatory big leather booths, with wooden panels and a long silver counter running on the side of the room.

For the musical atmosphere, expect some Motown, soul, disco and some jazz driven golden era hip hop.

Foodwise, the menu will be all about comfort food.

The Stella Diner will feature an all day menu from 8am in the morning to 10pm at night, seven days a week, celebrating the best classic diner dishes from across the US.

You will be able to choose from all day breakfast favourites like fluffy buttermilk pancakes, sausage sambos, fluffy three egg omelettes, brioche French toast with bacon and maple syrup.

For lunch, expect some downright dirty cheese burgers, hot griddled sandwiches, hot dogs, or homemade pies such as the classics apple, key lime, and of course, some creamy milkshakes.

The Stella Diner will also offer a full selection of draft and craft bottled beers, wines and cocktails.

Don’t know about you, but we need to try this ASAP!