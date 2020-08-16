‘Emotional’: Stacey Solomon reveals she has landed a book deal

Stacey Solomon has signed a book deal!

The mum-of-three revealed her joyous news on Instagram over the weekend and we’re extremely excited about this bookish news. The presenter revealed she had a meeting with Penguin, which went extremely well because they want to publish her book.

The mum announced the news by sharing a photo of her beaming beside a giant bunch of flowers. In the snap, her partner Joe Swash is kissing her on the forehead.

Alongside the touching photo, she wrote: “These just came to the door… Turns out the book meeting went well @penguinrandomhouse @eburybooks have said they would love to publish my book.

"So excited and a bit emotional. If it wasn't for you giving me the confidence to even dream it, this wouldn't be possible so thank you from the bottom of my heart. Better get my scrapbooks out…"

Earlier this year, Stacey previously expressed interest in writing a book and told her millions of fans that she had lots of ideas in mind. The former X Factor star is known for her adorable crafting projects on Instagram, which is what this non-fiction book will reportedly focus on.

We cannot wait to get our hands on a copy!