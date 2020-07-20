‘A beautiful light’: Vicky Phelan pays tribute to Ruth Morrissey

The death of Ruth Morrissey has completely broken the hearts of the nation. The campaigner's case against the HSE and two laboratories led to over 200 women discovering their smear test results were incorrect. She worked tirelessly to gain justice and raise vital awareness throughout her time on Earth. At the mere age of 39, Ruth passed away, far too soon.

Vicky Phelan paid tribute to her friend and fellow campaigner in an emotional tribute. Alongside a beautiful photo of Vicky and Ruth, she wrote about what an amazing woman Ruth was and how positive she was despite her illness.

"I was on my own this morning at home when I received the news that I have been dreading for some time now, the news that my good friend and fellow CervicalCheck campaigner, Ruth Morrissey had died.

"Ruth passed away peacefully at Milford Hospice surrounded by her family," she revealed.

"I am so very grateful that my children, Amelia and Darragh, are away for a few days spending time with my parents and their cousins. I don't have to try to put on a brave face and can just sit here with my feelings and grieve for Ruth and for the life that she didn't get to live, for the time she didn't get to spend and the memories she didn't get to make with her daughter Libby, who she adored," she wrote.

She continued, "Ruth was one of the strongest women I know, and also one of the most positive. I never once saw her without a smile on her face and I saw her on a number of occasions when she was very ill."

"My thoughts today are with Ruth's husband Paul and their beautiful daughter, Libby. A beautiful light has gone out."