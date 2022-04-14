A 17-year-old boy has tragically died in Co. Kilkenny car crash

Gardaí have reported that a teenaged boy has tragically died following a single vehicle collision which took place in Co. Kilkenny yesterday evening.

The accident occurred at Dowling in Piltown, Co.Kilkenny on Wednesday, April 13 just after 8pm.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene, however, sadly one of the passengers, a 17-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body was later taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Meanwhile, two other male occupants of the car were also taken to University Hospital Waterford where they are currently receiving treatment.

The road has remained closed overnight with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene by Forensic Collision Investigators is set to take place this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them

Anyone with information can contact Thomastown Garda Station 056 7754150 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Our thoughts go out to the young boy’s family and loved ones during this harrowing time.