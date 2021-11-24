14-year-old boy reported missing from Dalkey Co. Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Stefan Muntean who has been missing from the Dalkey area of County Dublin since Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Stefan is described as being approximately 5ft 8” in height, of medium build with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire on 01 666 5000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.