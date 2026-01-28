90% of us are missing this dead simple money-saving hack

If your New Year's resolutions include getting your finances in order, there's one dead simple money-saving hack you're probably overlooking. And honestly? Same.

New research from Sky Mobile has revealed that while nearly half of us (49%) are making financial resolutions this January, only 1 in 10 Irish people plan to switch mobile providers as a way to save cash. Which means 90% of us are potentially leaving serious savings on the table every single month.

The study found that we're far more likely to switch our electricity, gas or broadband providers than our mobile networks. In fact, 73% of Irish consumers have switched one of those utilities in the past five years, compared to just 37% who've bothered changing their mobile provider. And get this… one in five people admit they've never switched mobile provider. Ever.

Why aren't we switching?

It's a fair question. We'll happily ring around comparing broadband packages or threaten to leave our energy provider for a better deal, but when it comes to our phone contracts? We just… don't. Maybe it feels like too much hassle. Maybe we assume the savings won't be that significant. Or maybe we're just creatures of habit who can't be arsed with the admin.

But here's the thing: 70% of people surveyed said they would switch for a better deal. So clearly we're not against the idea in theory. We're just not doing it in practice.

Irish budgeting creator and author Caz Mooney reckons switching utility providers regularly is one of her top tips for 2026. "When it comes to mobile bills, it looks like many consumers are missing a big opportunity to save money," she says. "Sky Mobile has some brilliant offers for anyone looking to switch, and the best thing is, switching is easy."

The actual numbers

So what kind of savings are we talking about? Right now, Sky Mobile is offering unlimited data, calls and texts to any network in Ireland for €12.99 a month. That's the kind of deal that could genuinely make a dent in your monthly outgoings, especially if you're currently paying double that (or more) with your existing provider.

When you think about the fact that one in three people wait over five years to switch mobile providers, that's potentially hundreds of euro left on the table. And for what? Loyalty to a company that probably isn't rewarding you for sticking around anyway.

Aideen Chambers, Connectivity Director at Sky Mobile, pointed out that their research shows "a huge number of Irish customers are overpaying with their current provider. Switching to Sky Mobile could be the answer to your savings goals for 2026."

The resolution we should all be making

Look, we all know the drill with New Year's resolutions. We vow to cut back on impulse purchases (50% of us plan to do this), stick to a budget (43%) and spend less on food and drink (38%). All worthy goals, but they require constant willpower and self-denial.

Switching your mobile provider? That's a one-and-done task that keeps saving you money every single month without you having to think about it. No meal prep required, no saying no to spontaneous drinks, no guilt-inducing bank statements.

Sky Mobile launched in Ireland in 2024 with a focus on fairness, flexibility and transparency. Translation: no sneaky price hikes, no confusing small print, no feeling like you've been had. You can check out their current offers online at sky.com or pop into one of their retail stores across Ireland.

If you're serious about saving money this year but can't face another month of sad desk lunches and cancelled brunches, maybe it's time to look at the bills you're paying without thinking. Your mobile contract is probably one of them. And honestly? Switching might be the easiest financial resolution you'll actually keep.