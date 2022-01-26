9 Valentine’s Nail Designs we’re loving right now
The season of love is nearly upon us, as Valentine’s Day is just a few short weeks away.
While there’s plenty to resent about this unnecessary holiday — the cheesy gifts, the over priced restaurant deals and the fact that it isolates a whole bunch of single people — there are a few aspects to V-day which we actually quite enjoy!
For starters, it’s a wonderful excuse to embrace your girly side and treat yourself to a pretty, Valentine's themed manicure. Whether you’re all loved up or spending the season with your gal pals, everyone can enjoy a nice, new set of nails.
That’s why we’ve pulled together this lovely little list of pretty nail designs, in case any of you are looking for inspiration this February 14.
Feelin’ Groovy
The shapes, the swirls, the colours? We adore this design!
Gothic Hearts
If reds and pinks aren’t your thing, then this is such a cute, understated alternative.
Time to Sparkle
Another subtle take on the Valentine's theme. We’re obsessed with these sparkly neutral nails.
French Mani with a Difference
Ideal if you love the look of a classic French manicure, but feel like jazzing it up for Valentine’s Day.
Love Heart Tips
Simple, but effective!
Pink and Red, Red and Pink
This design is giving us subtle Powerpuff Girls vibes.
Tiny Heart Time
Love a heart pattern but don’t want to commit to the full effect? This is the design for you.
'Eye' Heart These Nails
This quirky pattern is a bit of fun, perfect if you’re craving something different than the standard love heart vibe.
Love Hearts for Days
This design is super basic but oh so pretty! All it is, is a plain pink base, layered with different sizes and numbers of red hearts.