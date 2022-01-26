9 Valentine’s Nail Designs we’re loving right now

The season of love is nearly upon us, as Valentine’s Day is just a few short weeks away.

While there’s plenty to resent about this unnecessary holiday — the cheesy gifts, the over priced restaurant deals and the fact that it isolates a whole bunch of single people — there are a few aspects to V-day which we actually quite enjoy!

For starters, it’s a wonderful excuse to embrace your girly side and treat yourself to a pretty, Valentine's themed manicure. Whether you’re all loved up or spending the season with your gal pals, everyone can enjoy a nice, new set of nails.

That’s why we’ve pulled together this lovely little list of pretty nail designs, in case any of you are looking for inspiration this February 14.

Feelin’ Groovy

The shapes, the swirls, the colours? We adore this design!

Credit: @stylebyreags

Gothic Hearts

If reds and pinks aren’t your thing, then this is such a cute, understated alternative.

Credit: @thebirdspapaya

Time to Sparkle

Another subtle take on the Valentine's theme. We’re obsessed with these sparkly neutral nails.

Credit: @maniwithsami

French Mani with a Difference

Ideal if you love the look of a classic French manicure, but feel like jazzing it up for Valentine’s Day.

Credit: @heluviee

Love Heart Tips

Simple, but effective!

Credit: @embellishedbymariam

Pink and Red, Red and Pink

This design is giving us subtle Powerpuff Girls vibes.

Credit: @thehangedit

Tiny Heart Time

Love a heart pattern but don’t want to commit to the full effect? This is the design for you.

Credit: @embrace.nails

'Eye' Heart These Nails

This quirky pattern is a bit of fun, perfect if you’re craving something different than the standard love heart vibe.

Credit: @blisspowdernailbar

Love Hearts for Days

This design is super basic but oh so pretty! All it is, is a plain pink base, layered with different sizes and numbers of red hearts.