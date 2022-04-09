9 Subtle Signs Your Partner Might Be Cheating on You

The rise of electronics, especially social media, make it easier than ever to cheat without getting caught. From school assignments to marital affairs, cheaters are running rampant.

So how do you know if your partner isn’t being loyal to you, when it’s so easy to be sneaky if you know what you’re doing?

No matter how good the cheater is, there are some telltale signs he or she will forget about hiding. If you suspect your partner isn’t being loyal, watch for these subtle giveaways.

It’s a Slow Fade in the Wrong Direction: Signs of Cheating

Many people are raised to believe that it’s only cheating if you get physical, or if you get caught. Today, emotional affairs through internet conversations are even more prevalent than in-person cheating.

But turning to someone other than your significant other for a physical or emotional connection is cheating. These nine subtle signs might mean it’s time for divorce lawyers to get involved:

1. They change their passwords. The excuse to you might be that their passwords were compromised in a security breach. But if they’re not willing to give you the new one, there’s a red flag.

2. They hide their phone. Putting your phone away at meals is a sign of respect. However, if your partner has always been on theirs, no matter where you are, and they’re suddenly hiding it, it may be a concern.

3. Your ads are telling on them. If you both use the same electronic device, anything they search for is likely being tracked. When you see suspicious ads that you know aren’t related to anything you’ve talked about, there might be more going on.

4. They ghost you for long periods. It’s very common in the “honeymoon period” to talk to each other all the time. Gradually, this level of conversation diminished to a normal state. But if you’re being ghosted regularly and it’s not work-related or another excuse you know, it’s disrespectful. Even if they’re not cheating, ghosting is not acceptable.

5. You’re getting accused of cheating. A cheater will frequently turn the tables on the other person. They feel insecure about what they’re doing. This makes them believe that you’re cheating, too, or that accusing you will keep you from thinking they’re doing anything wrong.

6. They’re extra loving. If your partner has a long-term habit of occasionally surprising you with flowers or other gifts, that’s romantic. But if it’s coming from out of nowhere, they could be feeling guilty for something.

7. Social media gets extra private. Someone who isn’t doing anything wrong usually doesn’t care who sees their stuff. Sure, you don’t want the world on your social media, so you put it in private. But once you’ve accepted a friend, they can see your “friends” list, relationship status, and other personal info. If your partner starts going extra private, there’s a reason.

8. They spend a lot of time in the bathroom. We all take our phones into the bathroom with us now. It’s become socially acceptable. However, if your partner is spending excess time in the restroom with their phone, you have a reason to be concerned.

9. They move their phone charging spot. Most of us keep our phones right beside our beds to charge them. If your partner has always done this but decided to move their charger, no excuse is good enough. This is a red flag, too.

These nine signs are subtle. On their own, there’s probably no cause for alarm. But if you see a few or more of them in your partner’s actions, chances are, there’s something untowards going on.