9 Fabulous bridesmaid dresses for your Autumnal Wedding

2022 brought on the busiest wedding season of all time, as prospective brides and grooms jumped at the chance to finally tie the knot after two years of delays, cancellations, intimate celebrations and paired back affairs.

If you thought the summer event season was hectic, then just get ready for the autumn/winter wedding schedule! There really is something quite special about an autumn wedding. The leaves start to turn a beautiful rusty brown colour, the evening sunsets match the beautiful foliage and there’s a cool nip in the air which brides everywhere will appreciate when the dance floor starts to feel a bit sweaty.

What’s more, there are so many beautiful colour schemes to choose from if you’ve opted for a fall wedding. Below we’ve rounded up some of our favourite bridesmaid dresses in gorgeous forest green, rusty red, and chocolate brown hues — perfect for the upcoming wedding season.

Ava Dress in Chilli Red

£225 via ghost.co.uk

The floor-length Ava gown in chilli red is the epitome of grace and elegance. Crafted in smooth satin with delicate cap sleeves, its soft cowl neck flows into a simple silhouette that finishes with a subtle train. Perfect as a bridesmaid dress or as part of a multi-event bridal wardrobe.

One Shoulder Satin Maxi Dress in Wine

€135 via chichiclothing.com

Available in plus size and straight size options, this gorgeous wine coloured gown from Chi Chi London is sophisticated and sexy, ideal for any high-class September weddings.

ASOS DESIGN Ruched Bodice Maxi Dress with Wrap Waist in Forest Green

€107.99 via asos.com

If your wedding is on the cusp of an autumn/winter transition, then this forest green number from Asos is the perfect option for your gang of girls. Flattering on every figure, this stunning piece ticks all the boxes with the fluttery angel sleeves and nipped in wrap-style waist.

Contrast Satin Bow Back Maxi Dress

€102.90 via oasisfashion.com

A modern option for bridal parties, it's designed in a figure-skimming shape with a V-neckline, low back and bow detailing. Complete with uniquely contrasting satins, this dress will be cherished for years to come.

Satin Maxi Wrap Detail Dress in Red

€135 via chichiclothing.com

This timeless wrap dress is sure to be a wardrobe staple that your bridesmaids can wear again in years to come. The rich satin material in this luscious red hue will offer an air of luxury that both you and your girl-squad will absolutely adore.

ASOS EDITION Satin Ruched Halter Neck Maxi Dress in Cinnamon Rose

€155.99 via asos.com

Available in both plus and straight size options, this elegant little number from Asos is a bridesmaid’s dream! We’re obsessed with the unusual colour choice which would expertly complement the falling leaves this autumn.

Tiered Ruffle Skirt Midi Dress in Forest Green

€59.40 via coastfashion.com

This ruffled midi dress from Coast brings the ‘party’ back into the term bridal party. Your maids will be swishing around the dance floor all night long in these fun and flirty forest green frocks.

Rhonda Embellished Maxi Dress in Mocha Brown

€225 via monsoonlondon.com

With botanical embroidery featured throughout this full length gown, your bridesmaids will feel like they’re at one with nature and the changing seasons in this mocha coloured dress from Monsoon.

Vila Bridesmaid Cami Maxi Dress with Ruching in Apricot Satin

€82.99 via asos.com

If you’re searching for more of a simpler ensemble for your girl gang, then this might be the dress option for you. It’s super sweet and elegant without being in any way basic or boring. Plus, you can always jazz up the look with a statement earring or an elaborate floral bouquet.