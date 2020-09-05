8 tips to follow if you’re going to paint your kitchen cupboards

Looking for creative and cost-effective ideas to revamp your kitchen space? Painting your kitchen cabinets can be an easy way to give the heart of your home a subtle revamp without having to replace key components.

We have rounded up some helpful tips and tricks to ensure your upcycling kitchen project is not only stress free but allows you to create the perfect kitchen for your home.

To build your kitchen colour scheme first look to the bigger budget items in the space. This may be your kitchen table and chairs, a sideboard passed down through generations, or blinds and curtains you love. As these pieces will remain in the space through many years of redecorating, they should be considered when selecting your colour scheme. The colours in these pieces will all determine the shade or hue of colour you select.

Once you have identified the style you want for your kitchen you can then get playful with colour placement. There are many techniques you can incorporate when painting a kitchen to achieve a more considered design result.

Colour selection and the way you use it alongside other tones will have a big impact on the feel of the space. When painting your kitchen presses you can introduce more than one tone to attract your attention to one place or the other. For example, if you have closed presses and want to draw your eye up you can consider painting your wall cabinets the same colour as the wall. A neutral tone such as Oyster Bed from Colourtrend Contemporary Collection is a great choice to open a space up. Choose an accent tone for your floor cabinets like Mussel. This will remove the disruption of colour from wall to cabinet at eye level, opening up the space and also creates a statement in your kitchen without compromising on space.

If you have a smaller kitchen space use reflective tones such as Wedding Bouquet or Soda Bread. These colours will reflect light as much as possible and increase your sense of space.

If you love colour but are not yet ready to take the plunge and paint the entire kitchen just yet, you can introduce hints of colour in clever ways. A kitchen island is a great place to add vibrant accents such as Wild Raspberry or French Mustard. If you have a glass front press a simple hack is to paint the back of these with your favourite splash of colour for an injection of colour. A delicious aubergine tone such as Grafton Port or a sweet candy hue like Beag are perfect for everyone’s favourite family room.

Once your surface is primed and prepared correctly, Colourtrend Trim finishes – Eggshell, Satin and Gloss are suitable for kitchen presses, islands and furniture. All Colourtrend Trim finishes are water-based meaning they are low VOC, fast drying and extremely hard wearing. With over 1,500 colours to choose from in your desired finish you are sure to find what you are looking for with Colourtrend.

To ensure your kitchen project looks better for longer, correct surface preparation is crucial to maximum finish performance. Surfaces must be clean, dry and sound before painting. We recommend, where possible, removing handles prior to cleaning with a degreaser. Pay extra attention to areas surrounding the hob and extractor hood.

The next step is primer, which will be dictated by the surface you are coating. An adhesion primer such as Colourtrend PRIME2 is required for high gloss, varnished, melamine, or laminate surfaces. Finally, apply your topcoat in your preferred shade of paint. This can be applied with a brush, roller or spray. Apply two coats of topcoat allowing sufficient time for each coat to dry fully before re-coating.

For a more comprehensive step-by-step guide visit Colourtrend’s website at www.colourtrend.ie and read their blog post ‘How to paint your kitchen presses’.

Colourtrend stores across Ireland have now re-opened with extra measures in place to ensure your safety and reduce your time in-store. Customers who are unable to attend a store or would prefer to avoid a store setting can still avail of click & collect services or free contactless delivery.

Visit www.colourtrend.ie for more information, expert advice on colour and to browse the extensive paint collections.