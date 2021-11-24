8 sex toy advent calendars to treat yourself to this Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching we all know what that means… Cuffing season is upon us!

It’s that time of year where everyone and their mother dashes about, trying to secure a significant other to cuddle up with during the cold winter nights.

No need to worry though! We’ve compiled a list of eight sexy advent calendars, perfect for keeping you company all winter long.

Lovehoney 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar for Women

Lovehoney

Lovehoney.eu

€80

A fun and frisky way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, it's packed with treats – from vibrators to Kegel balls and a jewelled butt plug. Filled to the brim with sexy gifts, this 12-day advent calendar is the perfect way to count down to the big day. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, treat yourself to this festive bonanza worth over €240.

LoveBoxxx Erotic Naughty & Nice Advent Calendar

LoveBoxxx

Amazon.co.uk

€132

This box of sexy delights includes 24 erotic surprises, with items for men, women and couples. If you’re new to the sex toy scene, and don’t know what you like, then this erotic advent calendar is such a fun way to discover and try new things. Not forgetting you’re getting quite a bang for your buck, as this selection includes eight different sex toys, six cosmetics and lubricants, six soft bondage accessories and another four fun surprises.

Twelve Days Of Sexmas Sex Toy Advent Calendar

Nasty Gal

Nastygal.com

€91

It’s time to take matters into your own hands— literally. This sex toy advent calendar features 12 various orgasm-igniting sex toys designed to make sure that you come first this season. Hand-picked with your pleasure in mind, Nast Gal’s erotic calendar is filled with daily surprises (for you and your partner) to enjoy throughout this festive season.

Lovehoney Sweet Seduction 12 Day Couple's Advent Calendar

Lonvehoney

Lovehoney.eu

€100

Featuring 12 tantalising treats for you and your lover to enjoy together, this exciting pre-Christmas gift is a great way to get ready for the big day. And the pièce de résistance? Worth an amazing €44.95 alone, the Deluxe Mini Massage Wand Vibrator provides powerful, toe-curling vibrations to stimulate your external erogenous zones. Whether you’re looking for ways to spice up foreplay, explore bondage or just have your best orgasm yet, there's something for everyone inside.

12 Nights of Pleasure Advent Calendar

Ann Summers

Annsummers.com

€204.75

If you and your partner are looking for luxury, then perhaps this is the calendar for you. Filled with 12 seductive treats for you and your partner to enjoy, these individual gifts include a selection of toys to tingle and bondage to tantalise. Explore these dozen delights together to find out your most intimate desires.

Lovehoney Plus Size 7 Nights of Temptation Lingerie Calendar

Lovehoney

Lovehoney.eu

€70

Worth €110, the Lovehoney Lingerie Calendar is packed with sizzling looks and seductive treats to help you celebrate your body. The perfect gift for those who prefer the saucier things in life. This gorgeous collection features six luxurious lingerie pieces, made from deep indigo lace with soft satin ribbons and a sensual floral design. All the pieces are designed to be worn alone or with the rest of the set, so you can mix and match to your heart's content.

Fifty Shades of Grey Sweet Sensations Gift Set (7 Piece)

Lovehoney

Lovehoney.eu

€49.95

Indulge in sensual Ana and Christian role play with this enticing gift box. This beautiful collection of 7 erotic accessories allows you and your lover to spend a thrilling week discovering endless new ways to play together.

Bijoux Indiscrets 12 Days of Sexy Gift Set

Bijoux Indiscrets

Ellaparadise.com

€162

A luxury box in which 12 iconic products await to reveal your most sensual side, it’s fashion meets eroticism — with a countdown that will keep you feeling both sexy and intrigued. This particular Advent calendar goes heavy on the lingerie and accessories, including a tassel choker, sparkling nipple pasties, a satin blindfold, a metallic mesh collar and so much more. However, the pièce de résistance would be the luxurious vibrator which is in the shape of a diamond — after all, they are a girl’s best friend! You’ll be saving quite a bit with this one too, which is valued at just over €300.