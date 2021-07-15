8 of Ireland’s most Instagrammable spots to take pics this summer

Ireland is full of stunning scenery and with our vacation grounded on our own fair isle for the moment, we’ve learned to make the most it. With everything from dramatic cliffs to beautiful, colorful towns, we have some pretty amazing back drops scattered around the country for our Instagram pictures.

We’ve picked out our top Instagrammable spots on the emerald isle, factoring in breathtaking scenery, colourful backgrounds and flower density into our decision-making process and we’ve come up with a pretty gorgeous list if you ask us! Check out our top choices below and get your camera ready for your close up!

Hook Lighthouse, Co. Wexford

With the gorgeous towering lighthouse and crashing sea against volcanic rocks, there’s nowhere better to get your sparkling sea spray photo for Insta! Located on the tip of Wexford’s Hook Peninsula, this place is just as stunning in good weather as bad – though be careful the sea gets pretty rough!

It takes a while to get out to the Hook Peninsula, but it’s well worth the trek for all the other gorgeous spots to hit up out there, from Loftus Hall to Arthurstown and Dunbrody Abbey, all less than twenty minutes from the area. Park your car down in the quaint and small Slade Harbour (And check out Slade castle while you’re there), which is about 5k away from the lighthouse and do the walk from Slade to Hook, taking in the incredible cliff-side views on your way – all perfectly stunning backdrops for your pic.

Dunquin Pier, Co. Kerry

Want some insane scenery at a super Instagrammable spot? The iconic Dunquin Pier is your go-to, as many Instagrammers have shown us. Even disregarding the gorgeous drive to get there along the difficult to navigate Slea Head Drive, this spot is truly worth the trip out onto the Dingle Peninsula.

Gaze out to the misted, beautiful Blasket Islands (featuring the creepy Sleeping Man silhouette) and let the wind toss your hair as you take in the rugged cliffs and sparkling sea. Best seen at sunset, this narrow, winding path will bring you down to the pier that is one of Kerry’s most iconic spots. The most westerly point of the Dingle Peninsula, there’s lots of cool info on the Blasket Island and the community that used to live there too!

Cobh’s Deck of Cards, Co. Cork

If you’re looking for something slightly less country-side, Cobh is a wonderful choice. Featuring St. Colman’s cathedral set against a dramatic height on the hill, as well as lots of gorgeous little pubs, Cobh is the quintessential Irish seaside town.

But the hidden gem of this place is up beyond the cathedral, in a row of houses called Deck of Cards, named for their stunning colours and descending order. Pinks, blues, yellows and greens, they are a bright burst against the townscape and the perfect background for your summer pictures with your ice cream!

Killarney National Park, Co. Kerry

You won’t get much more natural beauty than south Kerry’s Killarney national park and Muckross House. Just outside Killarney town, Ireland’s oldest national park features stunning mountains and woodlands waiting for you to explore as well as the beautiful Torc Waterfall.

Muckross House, the nineteenth century Victorian mansion, is set against the floral beauty of Killarney National Park in their cultivated and breathtaking gardens. Definitely a spot for photos, this place will stun you with its beauty and walking trails.

Iveagh Gardens, Co. Dublin

Iveagh Gardens are located on Clonmel Street, off Harcourt Street in Dublin 2. This gem, hidden in the middle of the capital’s hustle and bustle features an unbelievable rose garden, beautiful benches, a miniature waterfall and incredible statues and fountains. Rock up in your most ethereal summer dress and pretend you’re living your best Bridgerton life as you ‘take a turn around the gardens’.

Kinsale, Co. Cork

Another colourful Cork hot spot, Kinsale is the place to be during the summer. The gorgeous harbour town is like a box of sweets, with all its candy-coloured buildings, perfect for striking a pose with. Winding streets, old castles and the boat-filled harbour provides ample opportunity for pics anywhere around town and is definitely one of our favourites on this list.

Ballybunion beach, Co. Kerry

One of Ireland’s most beautiful beaches, this northern spot is a popular blue flag beach, with plenty to entertain everyone. Swimming, history, cliff walks – it has it all! Walk the cliff walk to see Men’s Beach and Ladies’ Beach and the ruined castle overlooking the vast sandy beach. Utterly scenic with its wildlife and vistas, it should be high up on anyone’s list when visiting Kerry.

Johnstown castle, Co. Wexford

Everything about Johnstown castle is supremely Instagrammable. Ten minutes outside of Wexford town, the grounds of this 19th century gothic castle features an incredible array of greenery, three lakes, a walled garden and the most stunning grounds for you to enjoy. The ornamental gardens are also dotted with peacocks displaying their stunning colours so dress accordingly! Explore over 4km of the picturesque lake and garden walks and pose lakeside with the castle’s Gothic towers, waterfall and statues making you look picture perfect!