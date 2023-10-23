8 frightfully fabulous Halloween make-up ideas

Halloween will soon be upon us and we cannot wait to head out and enjoy ourselves. The only issue is, we still don’t know what we’re dressing up as this year and we don’t have much time to decide.

We always seem to leave it until the last minute to figure out what we want to be so there’s not many great outfits left in costume shops and this year, we still haven’t changed- it’s a Halloween tradition at this point!

Since we don’t have the skills to DIY elaborate costumes or the time to create crazy SFX make-up looks, we’re opting for simple yet spooky make-up looks that aren’t really hard to do at home.

So, whether you’re heading to a Halloween party, going out on the town with your friends or going trick-or-treating with little ones, check out these Halloween make-up looks below and prepare for a frightfully fun night with stunning make-up.

Barbie

Following the release of the iconic movie earlier this year, we had to make sure we included a Barbie look so you can become your own doll.

Clown

Super simple make-up to make you look stunning yet scary.

Super simple make-up to make you look stunning yet scary.

Cat

A classic yet timeless look to do every year.

Vampire

Ideal for all the Twilight lovers out there.

Pennywise

This movie may have given us nightmares but the make-up is perfect to do time and time again.

Angel

You'll look angelic with this glowy look.

Blood

Quick and easy if you're in a rush on Halloween night.



Spider

A fab look for those who love bold eyeliner.