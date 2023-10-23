8 frightfully fabulous Halloween make-up ideas
Halloween will soon be upon us and we cannot wait to head out and enjoy ourselves. The only issue is, we still don’t know what we’re dressing up as this year and we don’t have much time to decide.
We always seem to leave it until the last minute to figure out what we want to be so there’s not many great outfits left in costume shops and this year, we still haven’t changed- it’s a Halloween tradition at this point!
Since we don’t have the skills to DIY elaborate costumes or the time to create crazy SFX make-up looks, we’re opting for simple yet spooky make-up looks that aren’t really hard to do at home.
So, whether you’re heading to a Halloween party, going out on the town with your friends or going trick-or-treating with little ones, check out these Halloween make-up looks below and prepare for a frightfully fun night with stunning make-up.
Barbie
Following the release of the iconic movie earlier this year, we had to make sure we included a Barbie look so you can become your own doll.
@juliettaf Odpowiadanie użytkownikowi Barbie in real life #barbie #barbiegirl #barbiedoll #barbiemakeup #barbiemakeupchallenge Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] [Extended] – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice & Aqua
Clown
Super simple make-up to make you look stunning yet scary.
@ohmygeeee Quick Halloween Clown makeup Im sooo excited for Halloween looks starting tomorrow! so I’m starting off early with this quick and easy clown look using @novabeauty I just love how pigmented the products are and how the look has turned out AD #halloween #clownmakeup #halloweenclown #halloweenmakeup #makeupchallenge #easyhalloweenmakeup original sound – EX7STENC
Cat
A classic yet timeless look to do every year.
@a.j_artistry Replying to @Yarra cat halloween makeup with a twist!! Cat eye lashes only £2.50 from tatti btw!! #halloweenmakeup #halloween #catmakeup #meangirlsmakeup original sound – Julian Burzynski
Vampire
Ideal for all the Twilight lovers out there.
@makeupbyash.x Replying to @rayni tomato So easy #easyhalloweenmakeup #easyhalloweencostume #easyhalloweenmakeup #easyvampiremakeup #vampiremakeup #simplevampiremakeup #vampirecostume #vampiremakeup get him back! – Olivia Rodrigo
Pennywise
This movie may have given us nightmares but the make-up is perfect to do time and time again.
@molchanovamua It #itmakeup #clownmakeup original sound – molchanovamua
Angel
You'll look angelic with this glowy look.
@mari.bajari Let the Halloween makeup looks begin! Starting it off with something quick + easy — ANGEL #makeup #halloween #simplehalloweenmakeup #angelmakeup #fyp Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels) – Ariana Grande & Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Rey
Blood
Quick and easy if you're in a rush on Halloween night.
@mimiermakeup Easy Halloween insp ib@molchanovamua
Spider
A fab look for those who love bold eyeliner.
@makeup.lois Halloween Liner you should try Spider Should I do more parts using @nyxcosmetics_uk epic wear liner #halloweenmakeup #halloweenliner