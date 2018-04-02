8 fluffy, shaggy jackets to up your Instagram OOTD game instantly

While we may be looking ahead to the Spring season, the winter weather is still upon us.

Despite the chilly temperature, we're insisting on looking chic, and we've taken to Instagram fo some trans-seasonal style inspiration.

A post shared by F R E Y A B R O N I (@freyabroni) on Mar 19, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

Right now, Instagram is dominated by online fashion trends like flared trousers, chunky runners and 90s sunglasses, but one key piece that has been catching our eye is the shaggy cardigan.

Available in both cardigan and more substantial coat styles, these shaggy pieces add major texture to any ensemble.

Here area few of our faves:

Nasty Gal black jacket €58.00, Shaggy yellow cardigan €60.00

Aslina long-line cardigan €81.00, Nasty Gal monochrome cardigan €41.00

Nasty Gal Bad Romance jacket €58.00, Glamorous Curve Shaggy Knit €93.24

Petite Annie Cropped Shaggy Knit Cardigan €49.00, In the Loop Shaggy Cardigan €41.00