8 cosy (and spooky) movies that will get you in the autumnal spirit

Spooky season is finally upon us!

Although the weather certainly doesn’t feel like it right now (hello, belated heatwave!), we have officially arrived into the autumn months. Very soon, this will mean breaking out our cute autumnal wardrobe, grabbing a seasonal drink from coffee shops and kicking through the golden leaves on our way to work.

If you’re a fan of the cosier seasons like us, then one of the best ways to get into the autumn spirit is to immerse yourself in some feel-good films.

Below, we have set out a compilation of eight of our favourite autumn-filled movies that you can watch over the next few weeks to get you in the mood for chillier months. Whether you’re looking for an outright spooky film or something more heartwarming, you’ll find it all in this list!

If you’re not a fan of this re-emerging summer heat, then bury yourself under some snuggly blankets and stick on one of these old classics:

When Harry Met Sally

Credit: Columbia

This beloved rom-com just screams ‘autumn’ to us, so this had to be the first movie on our list! When Harry Met Sally follows titular characters Harry Burns (Billy Crystal) and Sally Albright (Meg Ryan) as they meet and embark on a road trip together, leaving college to start their separate lives in New York. As the years go by, the pair become best friends, but Harry’s big question continues to linger – can a man and woman really be friends without getting romantically involved?

The Princess Bride

Credit: 20th Century Fox

"My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die!” is such an iconic movie line, and we love returning to it once the autumnal season arrives. The Princess Bride follows the fairytale story of Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), as she falls madly in love with farm boy Westley (Cary Elwes). However, when the pair become separated and Westley is turned into a pirate, he must encounter all manner of obstacles and enemies in his quest to return to Buttercup.

Twilight

Credit: Summit Entertainment

Of course, we had to include a vampire movie in our must-watch list – and the Cullens will always be our favourites. The first film in the Twilight franchise sees teen Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) move to the rainy, small town of Forks and become almost immediately enamored with handsome Edward (Robert Pattinson). However, what Bella doesn’t know is that Edward and his family are vampires, and she soon realises that her entanglement with their world could change her own life forever.

Hocus Pocus

Credit: Disney

Naturally, as Halloween is on the horizon, it’s only right to mention one of our favourite witchy movies! The sequel to this Disney classic arrived on our screens just last year, but we will always love the original. Hocus Pocus tells the tale of the three Sanderson witches, as they are accidentally summoned back to modern day Salem and begin to reign terror. Will young Max and his gang be able to stop them before they wreck havoc on Salem?

Good Will Hunting

Credit: Miramax

This emotional drama always pulls us during the latter months of the year! Ben Affleck and Matt Damon co-wrote and star in this 1997 hit about a struggling maths whizz. Despite being an incredible talent in the field of mathematics, janitor Will Hunting continues to battle with his troubled past. In order to help him, a professor calls upon psychiatrist Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) to help Will avoid further time in jail. You’ll definitely need some tissues with this one!

You’ve Got Mail

Credit: Warner Bros.

Continuing the cosy autumnal rom-com vibes, we have this classic from 1998! Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan star as Joe Fox and Kathleen Kelly – two New York bookstore owners who form a bond through email. Because they are unaware of who each other is in reality, things get messy when Joe’s shiny new bookstore starts to run Kathleen’s children’s bookshop out of business. As the pair become enemies in reality but form a closer bond online, will they ever be able to take their budding romance into real life?

The Addams Family

Credit: Paramount

We loved Netflix’s hit series Wednesday last year, so why not give the original a try? Follow the bizarre Addams family – Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday and Pugsley – as they celebrate the reunion of Gomez’s long-lost brother, Uncle Fester. However, what the Addams don’t realise is that Fester isn’t really Fester… he’s been duplicated by con artists in an attempt to steal the family’s fortune. Will the eccentric Addams figure out their scheme before it’s too late?

Little Women

Credit: Sony

Finally, one of our favourite films to return to at this time of year is Little Women! Our preferred edition of this classic is Greta Gerwig’s adaptation from 2019. Starring Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen and Florence Pugh, Little Women follows the four March sisters as they navigate through the end of childhood, the beginning of romances and the difficulties that one has with sisters. Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep also appear in this beautiful adaptation, so it truly is an all-star cast!