8 chilling true crime shows that are an absolute must-watch

Halloween might be over for another year, but that doesn’t mean that we’re finished with watching terrifying things!

The phenomenon of watching true crime shows has grown massively in recent years. Even though each story is horrifying and heartbreaking to discover, we can’t help but be fascinated by them.

If you’re a huge true crime fan, then it might feel like you have watched every single series in existence… but have you really?

Below, we have curated a list of 8 TV series that we truly believe are unmissable for true crime fans. Some of these are dramatised versions of real events, while others are bone-chilling docuseries, with recordings from victims, relatives, the police and sometimes, the perpetrator themselves.

So, what are you waiting for? If you’re desperate for a new true crime series to sink your teeth into, then look no further:

Des

Credit: ITV

Based on the serial killer Dennis Nilsen, Des follows the prolific murderer (played by David Tennant) as he is finally arrested for his crimes in 1983. However, the authorities quickly realise that the victims they already know of are just the tip of the iceberg, as DCI Peter Jay (Daniel Mays) and his team try to decipher just how many men Nilsen has killed. The three-part miniseries also follows writer Brian Masters, as he interviews Nilsen in prison for a biography about his crimes.

Making A Murderer

Credit: Netflix

If you’re a true crime fanatic and you haven’t yet seen Making A Murderer, then we’ll be shocked! With footage spanning over a decade, this documentary series begins with the release of Steven Avery from prison, after he was found to have been wrongly convicted. However, after two years of freedom, Steven is once again arrested, this time on suspicion of murder. Through numerous testimonies and real footage from his trial, viewers can follow the gripping rollercoaster tale of who Steven Avery really is.

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork

Credit: Netflix

The murder of French tourist Sophie Toscan du Plantier remains one of Ireland’s biggest unsolved crimes, and last year, Netflix launched a docuseries surrounding the case. Based on the 39-year-old’s murder outside her Cork holiday home in December 1996, the three-part miniseries follows not just the events of Sophie’s death, but also the multiple arrests regarding her killing, as well as allegations of police corruption.

The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Credit: FX

The trial of former sporting legend O.J. Simpson has been one of the most monumental court cases in recent decades, and so it’s no surprise that it didn’t take long to be dramatised. This 10-part series sets up the aftermath of two murders in 1994 – O.J’s ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and restaurant waiter Ronald Goldman. After a lengthy car chase, O.J. is arrested and put on the stand for both murders. Pretty soon, the world becomes gripped by just how contentious his trial is – but will the star be found guilty or not guilty?

The Staircase

Credit: Netflix

This docuseries shot to fame on Netflix back in 2018, and even though a dramatised version of Michael Peterson’s story was released with HBO last year, we still prefer to go for the documentary format. In short, The Staircase follows the events before, during and after the death of Michael’s wife Kathleen in 2001. Some argue she simply fell down the stairs, while others allege that Michael beat her and she toppled to her death… but what really happened on that fateful night?

American Murder: The Family Next Door

Credit: Shanann Watts / Netflix

This chilling documentary film begins in August 2018, when the loved ones of pregnant mum Shanann Watts and her two young daughters raise concerns of their disappearance. After a huge search operation, their bodies are tragically found and a murder investigation is immediately opened. Suspicion quickly begins to mount on Shanann’s husband, Chris Watts, and as the case unfolds, the horrors surrounding the triple murder are slowly uncovered.

The Salisbury Poisonings

Credit: BBC

This miniseries is not your average true crime dramatisation! The Salisbury Poisonings does exactly what it says on the tin, and covers the real events surrounding the poisonings of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia back in March 2018. Although both Sergei and Yulia survived the assassination attempt, the three-part series explores the intense investigation surrounding the incident, as well as the tragic impact that it had on several members of Salisbury’s surrounding community.

Who Killed Jill Dando?

Credit: Netflix

Although this is the most recent docuseries on our list, it is still definitely worth a watch! On April 26, 1999, the UK and the wider world was shocked by the murder of beloved TV journalist Jill Dando. The 37-year-old was killed by a single bullet to the head outside her home, which prompted the Metropolitan Police to launch one of its biggest murder investigations in decades. However, over 20 years on, the question still remains – who killed Jill Dando?