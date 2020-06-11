Here are 8 black-owned food businesses you need to try

Posted a black square on your feed last week? It's extremely important to keep the momentum going when it comes to the fight against racism. Attending protests, signing petitions and actively challenging racism are great ways to do this but they are also not enough.

We MUST support black-owned companies in our local area and commit to doing so for the long haul. Here in Ireland, we are blessed to have so many black-owned businesses around us. A good place to start is to add the following food companies to your list when it comes to ordering takeaway, choosing catering for a celebration, or diversifying your shopping basket. The delicious food in this list will have your mouth watering in minutes so make sure you click on the links to order today!

Who they are: An authentic Afro-Caribbean food experience located in Berlin on Dame Lane, founded by Ruby herself.

What they sell: REAL Caribbean food. Berlin is closed due to COVID-19 but luckily for us, Ruby Tuesday's decided to face the lockdown head-on and provide us with takeaway. On Fridays and Saturdays, you can enjoy Ruby Tuesday's favourites like their famous jerk chicken wings, oxtail stew and curried goat. Remember to order the day before to ensure your delivery! Follow @ruby_tuesdays_soul_food to keep up to date.

Who they are: A catering company based in Dublin.

What they sell: Flavoursome fish and meat dishes from Crackling Crab to their Jamaican-inspired tray. Pheman’s food does both delivery and catering services. The perfect delivery to try during these nights in, make sure you order the day before via DM on their Instagram @phemansfood.

Who they are: An authentic African catering company and pop-up kitchen.

What they sell: Stews, Rice dishes and more delicious African cuisine. Right now, you can order summer soups in partnership with Soup Bucket from IRAWO Kitchen. Follow them here @irawo.kitchen.

Who they are: A Dublin based food delivery service, known for their signature Jerk Chicken Wings.

What they sell: Food Baby is delivering their gorgeous dishes around Dublin at the moment. From flavoursome pasta dishes to chicken wings and their munch-loved Mac and Cheese Platter, order your weekend takeaway via DM @food.baby1.

Who they are: Ireland’s first African-inspired range of sauces, founded by Michael Onalimi.

What they sell: Sauces and condiments blending local Irish Ingredients with African flavours and spices. Flavour Safari was shortlisted for the Irish Quality Food & Drink Award's Food Hero of 2019. We are all cooking up amazing food at home these days so order some of these delicious sauces today to spice up your home-cooked meals. Follow @flavour_safari for more deliciousness.

Who they are: A family-run artisan food producer based in Kildare specialising in the taste of Africa, founded by Edizemi Onilenla.

What they sell: Hot and spicy snacks like Kilishi (Beef Jerky) and Suya (Oven Grilled Beef) full of Africa flavours and spices. This amazing African-run company has been serving food to frontline staff during the pandemic. Mama Shee delights are now available in select SuperValu stores: Lucan, Churchtown, HSQ, Rathgar, Deansgrange. However, you can also DM @mamashee to order!

Who they are: A Dublin-based self-taught bakery.

What they sell: Stunningly decorated cakes and other baked goods for delivery. It will be a while before we can celebrate like we used to so why not order one of these artisan delicacies for the next social-distanced birthday in your household! Follow @Nectarandambrosiacakes so see these incredible creations!

Who they are: A Dublin based self-taught bakery.

What they sell: Beautiful cupcakes and sweet treats to order for all occasions. You know when you see a box of deliciously decorated cupcakes and your heart literally melts? Nu’s Cakes are THE page to follow for the ultimate cupcake love on your feed. You should also treat yourself and your loved ones to a boxful! Follow @nuscakes so find out for yourself!