77% of Irish women feel the pandemic has negatively affected their skin

A recent survey by Neutrogena has revealed over three quarters of Irish women (77%) feel the pandemic has negatively affected their skin. Unsurprisingly, 67% cited wearing masks and face coverings as one of the main culprits in their skin issues, with dry patches, irritation and breakouts amongst the resulting skin complaints. Overall, those surveyed felt their skin was lacking in moisture with 71% describing their skin as dehydrated.

Good skincare with hydrating ingredients it seems is key in helping to unlock our skin’s true potential. Healthy skin is made up of a high percentage of water which needs to be maintained to combat a range of skin issues, including dehydration, rough or a dull complexion. Leading Dermatologist Dr. Stefanie Williams says: “Our skin is the body’s first line of defence and the ultimate barrier. One of the skin’s main functions is protection, which includes defence against environmental insults. The skin’s function also includes a moisture barrier, antimicrobial barrier, antioxidant barrier and photoprotection barrier. It is also crucial for regulation of water and salt homeostatis, helping to keep us hydrated and looking radiant. But sometimes it needs a helping hand.”

Help is at hand with Neutrogena Hydro Boost, a range of affordable skincare products developed through extensive research into skin moisture to understand how to deliver intense hydration to the specific areas where it is needed the most. Powered by hyaluronic acid, these special formulas release hydration back into the skin all day long. Hyaluronic acid has become one of the most celebrated skincare ingredients thanks to its ability to hold onto water. While it occurs naturally in the skin, purified hyaluronic acid can absorb up to 1000x its weight in water making this active ingredient one of the most effective in helping the skin to bounce back.

Powered by hyaluronic acid, four products in the Neutrogena Hydro Boost range – Supercharged Serum, Water Gel Moisturiser, Gel Cream Moisturiser and Awakening Eye Cream – are now also formulated with botanical trehalose, hyaluronic acid’s new best friend. Neutrogena has harnessed the power of this small but mighty botanical, sourced from the resurrection plant, in this next generation of the Hydro Boost range. Surviving in some of the world’s harshest environments, the resurrection plant can miraculously live for up to 50 years without water. It is trehalose within this plant that helps it to retain what little hydration it has, allowing the plant to rejuvenate when it finally comes into contact with water. Water intake and hydration, it seems is top of mind in the quest for healthy skin, with 39% of respondents agreeing that our own water intake was one of the most important factors in keeping skin healthy.

Maintaining a good skincare routine is important no matter what life throws at us. If one thing has been certain over the last year, it’s that our daily routines can change at a moment’s notice and our skincare routines need to adapt too. We want flexibility at all times and skincare that will deliver a boost when our skin needs it most, helping us to combat the signs of fatigue or stress so that we can put our best face forward and our skin is healthy looking, hydrated and prepared for anything. Neutrogena know women want and need to find ways to protect and care for their skin in a way that is straight forward and backed by science, but also recognise the need for formulas that feel good on the skin and serve to give them important ‘time-out’. Self-care has become hugely important part of our skincare routines. Of those surveyed, 84% agreed that they at least sometimes used their skincare routines as self-care to give themselves some ‘me time’.

The four upgraded products in the Neutrogena Hydro Boost range include:

New Neutrogena Hydro Boost Supercharged Serum intensely hydrates, smoothes, and energises tired skin. Powered by hyaluronic acid and botanical trehalose, this supercharged serum features pearl capsules which burst to release revitalising vitamin E, supercharging the formula to help strengthen and protect the skin barrier. Adding this step to your daily routine can instantly illuminate and re-energise tired-looking skin.

Keep eyes looking fresh every day with an intense shot of hydration. New Neutrogena Hydro Boost Awakening Eye Cream has a lightweight gel formula designed specifically for the delicate skin around the eyes. Powered by hyaluronic acid and botanical trehalose, this refreshing formula replenishes moisture and helps maintain suppleness for 24 hours, smoothing and revitalising skin to help banish tell-tale signs of tiredness. The perfect product for a dewy fresh appearance all day long.

New Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturiser is a unique lightweight formula designed to intensely hydrate skin all day. With the smart combination of two water-binding ingredients – hyaluronic acid and botanical trehalose – the formula helps to preserve the moisture barrier so your skin is able to retain hydration it would otherwise lose. Perfect for normal to combination skin, it intensely nourishes, replenishing the skin’s water reserves for a hydrated complexion and healthy glow.

New Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream Moisturiser offers a rich gel cream formulation, powered by hyaluronic acid and botanical trehalose, to deliver the same intense hydration in a fragrance-free formula suitable for dry skin. The moisturiser leaves skin feeling hydrated and comfortably nourished with a supple, dewy glow that lasts all day long.

Rich with ingredients that truly work and powered by hyaluronic acid, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost range is rigorously dermatologically tested to offer outstanding results from simple solutions. A breath of fresh air for skin, the new, improved Neutrogena Hydro Boost range is available in in Boots, Lloyds, McCabes, Hickeys and all independent pharmacies nationwide: