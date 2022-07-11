70-year-old woman tragically dies following Sligo car accident

A 70-year-old woman has tragically died following a two-vehicle collision in Sligo yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle traffic collision involving a car and a jeep that occurred on the N15 at Creevykeel, Cliffoney, Co.Sligo. The accident occurred shortly after 3pm yesterday afternoon, Sunday, July 10.

Gardaí reports the occupants of both vehicles, three women and one man, were removed from the scene by Ambulance to Sligo General Hospital.

A woman aged 70, who was travelling in the car, later passed away in hospital.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination of the scene will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.