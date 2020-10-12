7 Witchy TV Shows to binge if you’re in a spooky mood

Double, double toil and trouble!

Now that the Halloween season is upon us, there’s no better time than now to visit the world of supernaturals, and tune into some witchy TV shows.

If you ask us witchcraft-themed shows truly excelled in the early noughties, but with new movies like The Craft and Roald Dahl’s The Witches coming out this month, there seems to be a comeback on the horizon.

So without further ado, here’s the ultimate list of witch-themed television shows, perfect for binging this October.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

If you never watched Sabrina the Teenage Witch growing up, then you really missed out. No worries though, you’ve got plenty of time to catch up. The show follows Sabrina Spellman (Melissa Joan Hart), an American teenager with magical powers who comes from a long line of witches.

Sabrina lives with her wacky aunts who show her the tricks of the magical trade, in order for Sabrina to get her witch’s license, while also attending a mortal high school, and trying to live a normal teenage life.

Charmed

An epic series which spanned eight seasons and aired 178 episodes, became a cult classic amongst fans. Three sisters Prue (Shannen Doherty), Piper (Holly Marie Combs) and Phoebe Halliwell (Alyssa Milano) discover that they’re descendants of a line of female witches and that they’re destined to fight against the forces of evil, using their combined power of witchcraft.

The Vampire Diaries

While this supernatural show is predominantly about two brothers who also happen to be vampires, there’s also a strong witchcraft element to the series, which adds a fun and detailed element of depth. In fact, Bonnie Bennett (Kat Graham) might actually be our favourite witch of all time…

Witches of East End

Inspired by Melissa de la Cruz's New York Times best-selling novel, Witches of East End centres on the mysterious Beauchamp family: free-spirited artist Joanna (Julia Ormond) and her two grown daughters, wild-child bartender Freya (Jenna Dewan) and shy librarian Ingrid (Rachel Boston), both of whom are unaware that they are gifted (and cursed) with a magical birthright.

Good Witch

Definitely more of a family-friendly option, Good Witch follows Cassandra Nightingale (Catherine Bell), the titular sorceress, as she embarks on a magical journey with teenage daughter Grace (Bailee Madison), who shares her mother's intuitive charm.

When divorcee Dr. Sam Radford (James Denton) and his teenage son move next door, they are quickly drawn to the Nightingales' unique prowess. Sam realises that Cassie's signature charm is more than just a magic touch, ensuring the quaint town of Middleton is in for big surprises.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

A much darker adaptation of 90’s classic Sabrina the Teenage Witch, this new series is an ominous, coming-of-age story that traffics in horror and the occult. Kiernan Shipka (Mad Men) leads the cast in the titular role of the show that is based on a comic series of the same name.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

Yes, another vampire based series which was made all the better by the glorious addition of some badass, strong and powerful witches. The basic premise of the show follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), as she tries to live a normal life in high school, while embracing her responsibilities and destiny as a hunter of vampires and demons.