7 underrated movie musicals you might not have watched yet

We love a great musical film; if you’re feeling low or need a confidence boost, there’s nothing better than sticking on your favourite musical, having a bit of a dance and feeling lightened by the character’s positive attitudes.

However, even we will be the first to admit that there are only so many times that we can watch the same film over and over again. Yes, we’ll always adore our favourites, but sometimes, it’s nice to pick out a fresh movie and feel a new sense of excitement for it.

So, if you’re getting tired of watching Mamma Mia!, The Greatest Showman, or the Hamilton Broadway recording on repeat, then fear not! Below, we have curated a list of movie musicals that we feel are extremely underrated. Some of these may be familiar to you, but hopefully, you will discover something brilliant and brand-new:

Annie

Credit: Columbia Pictures

Although it is undoubtedly beloved by many, Annie has been pushed under the radar in recent years, and we think it deserves a bit more attention! If we had to choose, our favourite adaptation will always be the original 1982 film, which starred little Aileen Quinn as charming red-headed orphan Annie. When rich businessman Oliver Warbucks requests to take in an orphaned girl, Annie jumps at the chance to have a better life… but will the pair form a bond, or will they get on each other’s nerves?

Tick.. Tick… BOOM!

Credit: Netflix

Tick… Tick… BOOM! launched on Netflix in November 2021, and we don’t hear enough people raving about it. Based on a true story, the musical follows the life and career of Jonathan Larson, who is now best known for creating the smash-hit musical Rent. However, before Rent, Jonathan was at a massive crossroads in his career – is he capable of creating Broadway’s ‘next great thing’ and finding success, or should he just quit and accept a fate of failure? Andrew Garfield won critics’ praises for his portrayal of Jonathan, and it’s well worth a watch!

Rent

Credit: Sony

Speaking of Rent, we would argue that not enough people have seen it! Although it is better known as a Broadway sensation, there is also a phenomenal film adaptation that is worth your time. Starring the likes of Taye Diggs and Idina Menzel, the cast contains six members of the original Broadway team. Rent travels back to the beginning of the 1990s, as a group of New Yorkers not only struggle with rising costs and love life struggles, but also battle with the AIDS epidemic. You’ll laugh and cry!

In The Heights

Credit: Warner Bros.

In The Heights was initially brought to cinemas when the Covid pandemic was still raging about, and so we feel like it never got the love it deserved. With music composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the story follows the people of Washington Heights, a block within New York City that houses a tight community. Bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) dreams of a better life in his native Dominican Republic, but will he ever feel ready to tear himself away from the family and love he’s found in America?

West Side Story

Credit: 20th Century Fox

Similar to In The Heights, West Side Story was released in December 2021, when audiences were still cautious about attending the cinema. Although it is a re-telling of an iconic story, it’s still grossly underrated! Steven Spielberg is the master behind this incredible re-make of Tony and Maria’s star-crossed love story. Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler play the captivating leads, as Tony and Maria attempt to fight for their love despite deep hatred in their respective communities.

Newsies

Credit: Disney

Excuse the pun, but this one might be ‘new’ to you! Newsies is set in 1899, during the real-life newsboy strikes in New York City. When times start to get tougher for young boys selling newspapers, leader Jack Kelly (played by a young Christian Bale) rounds up a courageous Newsies group to revolt against their demanding employers. The young boys then begin to strike in the hopes of a better future for themselves. If you don’t fancy watching the film version, then there is also a recorded Broadway version on Disney+ that we love!

Moulin Rouge

Credit: 20th Century Fox

One of the great jukebox musicals (meaning that there is no original composed music), Moulin Rouge deserves all the love, in our opinion! This flick was first released all the way back in 2001 and stars the likes of Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. McGregor plays Christian, a young English poet who travels to Paris with dreams, hopes and inspiration at hand. During a visit to Paris’ most popular nightclub, Moulin Rouge, he meets the club’s star performer, enigmatic Satine (Kidman) and instantly falls for her – but will she feel the same, and will society allow them to be together?