7 TV romance rekindlings that we’ll never get tired of rewatching

More often than not, every time we watch a new TV series, we end up becoming attached to one of its main romantic couples. So, when that couple decides to call it quits, it can be emotionally gut-wrenching to us as viewers (especially if they were the kind of couple that took far too long to resolve their slow burn romance).

Thankfully, in most of our beloved TV shows, if a pairing is meant to be, they will always find their way back to each other – even if it takes several seasons to do so!

Below, we’ve taken a trip down memory lane and have reflected on some of our favourite rekindled romances from the world of TV. Despite their breakup periods being devastating to watch (and rewatch), we’ll never get tired of seeing these lovebirds fall for each other again:

Marshall & Lily – How I Met Your Mother

Credit: CBS

From the very beginning of How I Met Your Mother, Marshall and Lily’s romance is written as the golden pedestal of relationships. They are college sweethearts, newly engaged, and it seemed as though nothing could break them. So, when Lily gets wedding jitters and moves to San Francisco for a summer art programme, Marshall is left devastated (as are we). Thankfully, it only takes a few episodes into season two for Lily to realise her mistake, and for Marshall to let her back into his heart. The scene where the pair reunite on the front steps of their apartment still makes us teary!

Ross & Rachel – Friends

Credit: NBC

Even though they are one of the most famous TV romances of all time, Friends fans remain quite divided on whether or not Ross and Rachel were actually a good pairing. Regardless of your feelings about them, no one can deny that their dramatic reunion in the sitcom’s final episode was incredible to watch. After a decade of having an on-again-off-again relationship (and then welcoming their daughter Emma into the world), Ross and Rachel finally get their act together in the Friends finale. Following his heartfelt love confession at Newark Airport, Ross convinces Rachel to turn down a new job in Paris and give their romance another go. When she later turns up again at his apartment, Rachel’s iconic line to Ross – “I got off the plane!” – is still regarded as being one of TV's most memorable moments.

Luke & Lorelai – Gilmore Girls

Credit: Warner Bros.

After four long seasons of their slowburn romance, Gilmore Girls’ Luke and Lorelai finally get together and decide to give things a go. However, their relationship is far from smooth and only becomes more chaotic as time progresses. After a rushed engagement and the surprise discovery of Luke’s 12-year-old daughter April, Lorelai struggles to communicate with Luke as he continues to derail their wedding plans. Ultimately, Lorelai decides to call off the pair’s engagement. Fans then have to wait until the finale of Gilmore Girls to see Lorelai and Luke reconcile their relationship, after Luke goes above and beyond to give Rory a touching send-off for the start of her career. Their relationship is a frustrating one at times, but it pays off in the end.

Mary & Matthew – Downton Abbey

Credit: ITV

Downton Abbey has plenty of on-again-off-again romances, with the most memorable perhaps being between Lady Mary and Matthew. These two have their fair share of trials and tribulations, including a failed proposal, two engagements to other people, and a near-death experience during World War I with Matthew’s time in the army. After several years of waiting, the pair finally get their happy ending when Matthew spontaneously proposes to Mary at Christmas in the falling snow. Tragically, their marriage is short-lived when, just one year later, Matthew is brutally killed in a car accident – on the same day that Mary gives birth to their first child. Despite the heartbreaking end to their love story, Mary and Matthew’s romance remains to be one of Downton’s greatest.

Leslie & Ben – Parks and Recreation

Credit: NBC

The addition of Adam Scott’s character Ben in season two of Parks and Recreation immediately sets up the show’s biggest love story between him and Leslie. There’s just one thing standing in their way – Ben is Leslie’s superior, and office rules dictate that they can’t start a relationship. The lovebirds choose to date secretly anyway, but when Leslie is offered the chance to run for city council, Ben and Leslie feel forced to break off their relationship. After several episodes of heartache and separation, Leslie eventually asks Ben to take a leap of faith with her, and make their romance public. Their rekindling leads to a love story filled with compassion, sacrifice and adorable affection. We can’t get enough of these two!

Nick & Jess – New Girl

Credit: FOX

Right from the start of New Girl, it’s clear that the characters of Nick and Jess have blazing chemistry. As per the classic sitcom romance rulebook, it takes a few seasons for the two of them to leap into a romance, but it’s glorious when they finally do. However, things come crashing down in season three when they unexpectedly break up due to Nick’s lack of adulting skills. To most viewers, it’s blatantly obvious that Nick and Jess are meant to be together, and so you can’t help but feel cheated when New Girl chooses to drag their separation out until the end of season six. In spite of all of that, when Nick and Jess eventually chase each other down and declare their love for each other, their rekindling couldn’t be more satisfying to watch!

Daphne & Simon – Bridgerton

Credit: Netflix

After a heavily miscommunicated start to their marriage, Daphne and Simon finally begin their path to romance in season one of Bridgerton. However, their marriage soon screeches to a halt when Daphne discovers an upsetting truth about her husband, and subsequently decides to manipulate him during sex. By the time the final episode arrives, it appears as though the pair will never be able to sort out their feelings for one another. Thankfully, like all good romantic dramas, the Duchess of Hastings delivers an emotional love confession to the Duke in the rain, which then prompts Simon to reconcile his marriage to Daphne for good. What a perfect ending!