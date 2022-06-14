7 summer nail designs we’re absolutely loving right now

Now that the weather is finally perking up, it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a fresh summer manicure.

Treating your claws to some much needed TLC can do wonders for the soul, which is why we’ve rounded up the 7 best nail designs, which we’re currently obsessed with, perfect for anyone struggling to find some decent summer nail inspo.

No matter what you fancy — a colour explosion, some funky patterns or a neutral nail design — there’s something for everyone!

Summer Swirls

Embrace that mid-century, 70’s vibe that is seriously trending right now, by picking a nail design featuring these chic summer swirls.

@brushedbyb_

@nicoleamcintosh

A Splash of Aquamarine

Consider yourself a water-girl? Then this nail design is perfect for you. These aqua-esk nails will make you feel like you’re lapping up the waves or sunning yourself by the pool on a hot summer day.

@lynndoesnails

Fire Summer

If you feel like kicking up the heat, then this is the nail design for you. Opt for a subtle hint of flames on one or two nails, or go all out with a 10-finger inferno, the choice is yours!

@myshell.nails

Flowers for Days

Summer really is the floral season. We’re in love with this neutral-toned design which features a variety of sleek brown and beige hues.

@kuypernailart

@hairnnailsbykam

French Twist

As with every other early 2000’s trend, the French Tip nail design is back and bigger than ever. The only difference is — thankfully — now people are adding a pretty twist to this classic design, in the form of these bright, geometric patterns.

@knnails_

Tie Dye Nails

Can’t choose just one colour for your nails? No worries — these tie-dye nails are just what you need. They’re fun, vibrant, soft and perfectly on theme!

@nailedby.srf

Cotton Candy Vibes

We’re in love with the flecks of gold on these bubblegum pink, marble-esk nails which remind us of the big bouncy cones of candy floss that you’d get at a fun fair.