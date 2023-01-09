7 delicious vegan lunches to help you this Veganuary

We’re already into the second week of January which means all of us that are taking part in Veganuary may be starting to hit a wall.

To try something new as we headed into 2023, many of us decided to take part in Veganuary- sticking to a vegan diet for the month of January. The first week was quite easy as he had our main meal ideas planned and wanted to start on a high, but, now that we’re onto week two, these recipes are already starting to get a little repetitive.

To help get you through this week of Veganuary, we’ve come up with lunch ideas to last you the rest of the week because breakfast is relatively easy to prep and there are a huge amount of vegan dinner recipes out there. But, lunch on the other hand is a bit more difficult and that’s why we’ve compiled this list to make it easier on you as we enter into a new week.

Check these delicious recipes out below and give them a try!

A completely vegan dish for when you're craving a wholesome midday meal.

Warming and filling, this is a mix of our two favourites- pasta and soup! A perfect way to perk you up at lunchtime.

Perfect for when you fancy something light. Add to cold pasta for a delicious pasta salad.

A fresh wrap that you can make in bulk for a busy week ahead.

A tasty and budget-friendly alternative to a beef burger.

Full of vitamin C to give your immune system a boost. Add extra chilli if you're feeling brave!

A mushroom-lover's dream… just make sure you substitute the cheese to your favourite vegan-friendly alternative.