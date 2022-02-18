7 Celebrity pregnancies announced this week in case you missed it

Are we in the midst of a celebrity baby boom? It would certainly seem so!

There are few things in life which excite people more than a surprising celebrity pregnancy announcement and this week we’ve had a fair few. With so many bump reveals and baby scans being shared each and every day, it can get a bit overwhelming keeping track.

Here’s a rundown on all of the big pregnancy reveals from the past week, in case you missed them.

Alexandra Burke and Darren Randolph are expecting their first child

Former X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke announced the wonderful news on Monday morning that she and her Irish footballer beau were expecting their first child together, due to welcome their tiny tot this June.

Taking to Instagram again on Thursday, the 33-year-old songstress shared her very first bump photo, and she’s absolutely glowing!

Frankie Essex is pregnant with twins

Former TOWIE star Frankie Essex is going to be a mum-of-two! She and boyfriend Luke Love were shocked to find out that they are expecting twins, as the gene doesn’t run in either of their families.

“The lady scanning me was focusing on one baby and was then like, ‘What else do we have here then?’ and I was so shocked and asked, ‘Are we having twins?’ I burst out crying, tears of happiness. It was just so beautiful. It was lovely,” Frankie said, recalling the special moment she found out that she was expecting twins.

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell are expecting their first child together

Chloe Madeley, the daughter of famed broadcasters Richard and Judy, is pregnant with her first child. Rugby player James Haskell revealed the lovely news on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a sweet video montage of their pregnancy journey so far.

“From the moment I saw her and heard her little heartbeat I fell in love! Lets hope she looks like her Mum,” James lovingly wrote, revealing that the pair are expecting a baby girl.

Married At First Sight’s Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall are expecting baby #1

We love to hear about reality TV success stories, which is why we couldn’t be more delighted to hear that Married At First Sight’s Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall are pregnant with their first child.

“We're so blessed to be able to embark on this journey of parenthood as we celebrate our second anniversary together,” Amani said in a statement to E! News.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting baby #2

Pregnancy rumours have been simmering for a few days now, but it seems the news was confirmed on Wednesday this week, when the pair were spotted out for lunch in Los Feliz, with the actress sporting an adorable baby bump.

This will be the second child for the Hollywood power couple, who welcomed their daughter, Willa, back in July 2020.

Nicola Adams and girlfriend Ella Baig are expecting their first child

Olympic boxer and former Strictly Come Dancing star Nicola Adams and girlfriend Ella Baig are pregnant with their first baby. It’s been reported that the pair underwent multiple failed rounds of IVF, with 23-year-old Ella suffering a miscarriage.

“After what feels like a lifetime, we can finally say we're going to be parents!” Nicola proudly announced on Thursday.

Barron Hilton and wife Tessa are expecting baby #2

Barron Hilton, the son of hotel moguls Richard and Kathy Hilton, is expanding his brood with wife Tessa who is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

“We are so excited! It wasn't planned, but we've realised that the best things in life never are,” they sweetly revealed in a statement to People.