6,000 Easter eggs donated to kids in emergency accommodation

This is a trying time for millions across our country, but we must remember the difficulties facing families in emerging accommodation. We are all incredibly lucky to be self-isolating in our own homes, but we cannot let our privilege blind us from the fact that there are families going through this pandemic in hotel rooms, on friend’s sofas, hostels and without a place to call home.

Mars Ireland has proven that the nation is taking care of our vulnerable people after donating 6,000 Easter eggs to children living in emergency accommodation.

Inner City Helping Homeless revealed the kind gesture in a YouTube video.

Speaking about the incredibly kind donation, Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to Mars Ireland for their incredible donation as part of our Operation Easter Bunny campaign which will enable us to give children in emergency accommodation and direct provision centres something to smile about over Easter weekend.

"Many homeless people have felt like they were forgotten about during the COVID-19 crisis and the donation from Mars Ireland will allow us to show them that this isn’t the case."