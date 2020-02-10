60% of men admit they buy flowers after 5.30pm on Valentine’s Day

Most of us simply want a decent looking bunch of flowers from Valentine’s Day. A couple of roses and lilies wouldn’t go amiss, but our other half somehow forgets about this holiday every year.

And we’re not the only ones.

Research conducted by supermarket Aldi has revealed that 60 percent of men purchase flowers for their special someone after 5.30pm on Valentine’s Day!

Surprised? Not in the slightest.

Dancing with the Stars sweethearts Jake Carter and Karen Byrne are reminding you to celebrate the one you love this year, with a selection of bouquets from Aldi, sure to set hearts aflutter! With a dozen roses available from €3.79 to the Showstopper Bouquet at €49.99, there’s literally something for everyone!

Aldi are selling some of the most beautiful bouquets around and they’re super affordable too.

This year, the crème de la crème at Aldi is the Specially Selected Exquisite Valentine’s Day Showstopper bouquet €49.99. This stunning, high-quality bouquet features 24 stems of red Naomi Roses, one of the world’s most premium roses that you can buy, famous for their true red colour and velvety petals. Fine Panicum Grasses add a stunning finishing touch to this beautiful bouquet, which is framed by organza fabric and presented in an exquisite floral box. On sale Thursday, February 13.

Their Valentine’s Day range also includes the classic Specially Selected, A Scented Surprise Rose & Lily Bouquet €14.99 – A classic combination of 6 red Roses and white Longiflorum Lilies, arranged with Eucalyptus.

Also on sale from February 11 is the gorgeous Something Special Rose Cone €3.99 – A single, large-headed red Rose presented in a tube with a decorative ribbon. Choose from a breath-taking, velvety red Naomi or an opulent Ever Red.

Cross your fingers and hope your beau remembers to pop into Aldi on time because there’s no doubt these offers will be swiped up.