6-ways Pilates can change your life

We recently caught up with Audrey O'Connor of CoreStateHQ.com who shared the 6 ways that Pilates can made a huge difference to you and your life.

Connect with your “CORE”

Pilates will strengthen and engage your deep-core abdominal muscles, especially your Pelvic floor muscles, which helps to ease pelvis and back pain. This is great as it provides you with more support for weight changes (especially during pregnancy) and your shifting centre of gravity. Pilates is not just about your stomach, it is a full body workout that strengthens, mobilises, balances, and tones your deep back, buttock, and hip muscles too.

Pilates helps you find your inner calm

Pregnancy and motherhood can be stressful, especially during lockdown times. The concentration, focus, and purposeful breathing of your Pilates work-out will get you back in tune with your body, de-stress, and will help you to mindfully find your inner calm.

Pilates gives you more energy

A Pilates class will always replenish your energy levels. Pilates really gets the breath and circulation moving, it stimulates the spine, it activates muscles you never knew you had and most importantly it floods the body with endorphins. Endorphins are the body's feel-good chemicals and I think we could all do with all of the feel-good endorphins we can get right now. Pilates is the perfect pick me up.

You can start at any time

It can be so hard to find time to take care of your own needs when all your energy is focused on taking care of your new little bundle, or a whole family. We all know you will have an easier time after your baby is born if you work at getting strong and fit before the birth, and it is never too late to get started. Pilates is for everybody at every level and you can find a pace that suits you and your body.

Feel power, strength, and tone in your arms

As you age your body can lose muscle mass, especially in the arms, and Pilates is a great way to fight the aging process. Pilates will not only strengthen and tone your arms and shoulders, but it will also teach your body how to efficiently lift and carry in the most efficient way – strengthening your entire back and deep core.

The website offers access to all levels of the unique CoreState courses

Pilates works to your schedule

A Pilates workout is super time-efficient, especially when you do a Pilates workout online on www.CoreStatehq. You can log on, work out, and log off again completing any of the instructor led sessions from 10 to 40 minutes in length. You can join online Pilates courses and drop into live classes. Whether first thing in the morning or after a long day at work, Pilates provides a great escape in a fun, challenging, and welcoming workout environment.

