6 simple decor ideas to make your small bedroom seem bigger

Whether you're still living at home, have had to move back to your childhood bedroom or are living with six housemates in the room with cheapest rent, we often aren't blessed with the big, beautiful bedroom of our dreams

But that doesn't mean we have to sleep in a tiny, dingy box either. With a few simple tricks you can give your bedroom the illusion that it is much bigger than it actually is.

Here are a few ideas to help you make the most of your small bedroom:

1. Neutral colours

A dark room will always look smaller. Swap out the dark purple or blue from your teenage years for more neutral colours to give the illusion of a larger space.

2. A statement wall

Dedicate one wall to a bold colour or a statement wallpaper. This will give the illusion of length to the room.

Putting it on the wall behind the bed is a popular trend, and it creates the maximum impression of length.

3. Mirrors

A large mirror on the wall will give the impression of extra space.

A good idea is to have it on the opposite wall to the window to create extra light.

4. A statement ceiling

This tricks the eye into looking upwards and creating the illusion of a high ceiling, even if you don't have one.

You can go from as subtle as a few shades darker than your walls, to as far as a bold pattern.

5. Maximise under the bed

And no, this doesn't mean shove everything under there like you did when you were 'tidying' your room as a kid.

Be smart with under the bed, get storage containers and fill them with clothes you wont be wearing for a whatever season it is. You'll have to do a spring clean a couple of times a year to switch them over but it's definitely worth it.

6. Don't overdecorate your window

Make the most of natural light by not having long curtains or dark wooden blinds.

The best option for window decoration is to have none at all as it creates more light, but obviously in your bedroom you might want curtains, so go for short bright ones and ALWAYS keep them open during the day.

Happy decorating!

