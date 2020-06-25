6 shows on Disney+ that will take you back to your teen years

Watching Disney Channel after school was one of our favourite things to do as teens. We spent hours glued to the screen as we tuned into classics like The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Recess. We’ve been reliving those blissful, Disney-filled teenage years since Disney+ arrived into our lives in March and we just can’t get enough of it.

Watching shows from your younger years is actually good for your well-being because they can trigger happier memories of care-free days, which is why we don’t feel guilty about how much time we spend watching Disney+ after work.

We gathered up our top 6 shows you just need to watch on the magical streaming service. They’ll take you right back to the days when all you cared about was whether or not Lizzie and Ethan would get together.

That’s So Raven

Raven Baxter is a typical teenager who just happens to be psychic. The only problem is that Raven’s sneak peeks into the future can make her jump to the wrong conclusions.

Hannah Montana

Miley Stewart has a secret double life- she is world famous singer Hannah Montana. The high school student realises she can have the best of both worlds and lets her best friends in on her major secret.

Kim Possible

Call me, beep me, if you wanna reach me! Kim Possible is your typical high school girl, who in her spare time, saves the world from evil villains.

Wizards of Waverly Place

Selena Gomez stars in this charming Disney series about Alex, Justin and Max Russo, who are not your ordinary teenagers- they’re secretly wizards in training.

Boy Meets World

A classic from the ‘90s that’ll take you right back. This iconic series follows adolescent Cory Matthews as he grows up and faces problems with family, friends and school.

Lizzie McGuire

Lizzie McGuire has great friends, a great family and even great foes. Get inside her head and find out what Lizzie’s really thinking courtesy of her funny animated alter ego.