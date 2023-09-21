6 nail trends we’re loving ahead of the seasons changing

With the weather cooling down and the seasons preparing to change, we thought what better way to embrace the new season than by sharing our favourite Autumn nails that will be trending in the months to come.

We love traditional Autumn nail designs, whether they’re full of pumpkins or are a glossy black coffin shape, so we’ve found a mixture of colours, designs and shapes to match your Autumn-loving soul. Imagine it- a fresh set of nails wrapped around a pumpkin spiced latte as you walk on the crunchy brown leaves- we’re too excited.

Check out our top 6 below and save this for your next nail appointment!

We’re obsessed with these gorgeous butterfly nails with a brown french tip. The sparkle effect on the nail has been trendy for a while and we’re delighted to see it being carried over into Autumn.

Swirl design on nails will always have a place in our hearts so we had to include it on our Autumn nail list! The world went crazy for swirls in pastel and summery colours this year, so toning it down with browns like these is simply to die for. Imagine this with orange going through it too, or a deep green set- the possibilities are endless!

Tortoise shell nails are an ideal design to match with all of your Autumnal clothes! The gloss finish is just fabulous.

Hailey Bieber has sent nail-lovers into a frenzy and straight into their local nail shops to get the glossy ‘glazed doughnut’ colour that she loves so much. Hailey has one-upped herself by sharing a new version of her beloved glazed nails, and instead of opting for silver/champagne colour, chose a chocolate brown look that we’re definitely trying out this season!

Why pick one design when you can have lots- you do have 10 fingers after all! These beautiful brown and bronze nails include everything we love in recent nail trends- swirls, french tip and glossy. What more could you want?

If browns and oranges aren’t your thing, then you have to try these gorgeous green nails the next time you're at the nail shop! These short and cute nails are the perfect khaki colour and will match perfectly with a pair of trendy cargo pants!