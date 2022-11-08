6 incredible benefits of sleeping with a silk pillowcase

Have you seen people swapping their regular pillowcases for silk alternatives but are confused why? Well, we were too. We know silk is often seen as a luxury, but why are pillowcases in particular becoming more and more popular in recent times? Well, wonder no more because we’ve done our research and found the amazing benefits using a silk pillowcase has for your skin, hair and much more.

We’re already in the process of swapping from cotton to silk because of these benefits, plus silk looks great on your bed and feels super comfortable when you’re hitting the hay. Since we spend so much of our lives sleeping, the type of pillowcase you snooze on is just as important as the tog of your duvet and the firmness of your mattress.

Check out the incredible reasons why you should use silk pillowcases below and see if you’ll be converted.

Luxurious feel

Silk just reminds us of fancy hotels and luxury, so having silk in your own bed can help to make your room look more put together, as well as feeling like a treat every time your head hits the pillow.

Reduces frizzy hair

When you move in your sleep, it is very easy to create tangles and frizz in your hair due to the friction that is caused between your head and the pillow. The smooth texture of a silk pillowcase allows your hair to glide as you turn your head, so no more bedhead for you!

Helps to keep skin hydrated

Silk allows your skin to breathe and won’t absorb your skin’s moisture like other fabrics would. This helps to keep your skin hydrated and looking more plump, so your face won’t feel really dry when you wake up in the morning.

Naturally hypoallergenic

Due to its natural protein formulation by silkworms, silk is hypoallergenic. This can help combat the side effects people experience if they suffer from allergies, as well as preventing dust mites, which can also irritate allergies.

Cooling

There is nothing worse than trying to fall asleep but you’re too warm, leaving you tossing and turning all night. Cotton pillowcases and bed sheets hold in heat, whereas silk helps to cool you down. Silk pillowcases are great to keep you cool during summer nights that are too warm or are great if you have hot flushes from the menopause.

Helps wrinkle prevention

Ever wake up with lines on your face because you’re sleeping so deeply? Well after time, the creases that occur from moving around in your sleep can lead to wrinkles on your face due to the friction of your face on the pillow. Using a smoother fabric like silk can help prevent this.