6 feel-good movies that will help cheer you up this evening

Trying to find a decent movie to watch on Netflix can feel like mission impossible at times. There are just way too many movies to choose from. To help make your Monday that little bit easier we've got six movies that are bound to make you feel a little happier.

1. La La Land

They dream of doing what they love, but they're also in love with each other. Can the two kinds of love coexist? Starring Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds, the Oscar winning movie is bound to lift your spirits this evening.

2. Set It Up

In desperate need of a break from the office, two assistants team up to trick their workaholic bosses into falling in love.

3. Begin Again

When a down-on-his-luck music producers meets a promising singer-songwriter in a bar, he resolves to launch her career- and save his own.

4. You've Got Mail

Superstore magnate Joe and independent shop owner Kathleen fall in love via the Internet– both unaware that he's trying to put her out of business.

5. Matilda

Cursed with a cruel school principal and parents, a little girl discovers her hidden powers — which she uses to stand up to the bullies in her life.

6. Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ferris convinces his entire school he's at death's door, then hits the streets of Chicago with his girlfriend and best friend for a day of fun.