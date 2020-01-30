Reading Corner: 6 books you won’t be able to put down this weekend

We’ve been yearning for pay day for a never-ending six weeks and it is finally here. There is money in our bank accounts and we are eager to treat ourselves to celebrate the fact that the dullest month of the year is finally over.

One of our goals for 2020 is to read more so we’ve decided to treat ourselves to a new book (or five) this weekend. There’s nothing better than curling up on the sofa, switching off and delving into a book for hours and hours.

We gathered up our top books that you just need to add to your reading list.

Grown Ups by Marian Keyes (Penguin)

Our national treasure has been writing about modern women in the modern world for the past 25 years. Our bookshelves wouldn’t be the same without her heart-warming and eye-opening tales. Her latest release Grown Ups is her fourteenth novel and one of her best to date.

Marian writes about growing up in the modern world and focuses on what happens when people just don’t behave like them. The book follows the Casey family who get quite the wake up call when one of the brother’s wives gets concussion and can’t keep her thoughts to herself. Cara starts to spill all the family secrets, which leaves the Caseys wondering if it’s time to finally grow up?

Home Work by Julie Andrews (Hachette)

The Mary Poppins star has penned a second biography and it is practically perfect in every way. Home Work is full of magical and shocking anecdotes from Julie’s surreal life. Fans of the actress will learn so much more than they ever imagined in this beautifully honest book.

Home Work follows Julie’s life from her early days in Hollywood. She opens up about the breakdown of her first marriage, struggling with self-worth and what it was really like to film The Sound of Music. The actress has lived the most fascinating life and there’s no doubt you’ll be glued to this memoir.

One Of Us Is Next by Karen McManus (Penguin)

You just can’t beat a thrilling YA book and nobody writes one quite like Karen McManus. In the sequel to One Of Us Is Lying, someone has started playing a game of Truth or Dare. But this is no ordinary Truth or Dare. The game is lethal. Choosing the truth may reveal your darkest secrets. Accepting the dare could be dangerous, even deadly.

The teenagers of Bayview must work together once again to find the culprit before it’s too late. This tense and gripping tale is one of the strongest YA reads of 2020. You’ll struggle to put it down from the very first page.

Adults by Emma Jane Unsworth (Harper Collins)

Adults is the incredibly witty story of Jenny McLaine, a 35-year-old adult. Supposedly. Jenny is struggling to pay for her house since her ex-beau Art left, her best friend is trying to break up with her and she’s unemployed.

Jenny spends her days online-stalking women with beautiful lives as her career goes down the drain. And now her mum has shown up on her doorstep, unbidden, to save the day… Is Jenny ready to grow up and save herself this time? Adults is about falling back in love with your life. It is honest and beautiful and downright hilarious.

The Hungry Road by Marita Conlon McKenna (Penguin)

The award-winning author of the much-loved children’s classic Under the Hawthorn Tree, has now written an epic adult novel of the Great Irish Famine. The Hungry Road is an absorbing tale of endurance, heroism, compassion, love and survival during Ireland’s darkest days.

Set in 1845, Ireland’s hopes for freedom are dashed with the arrival of a deadly potato blight that strikes terror in the heart of its people. The Hungry Road is a perfect read for those eager to learn more about Ireland’s past.

Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Penguin)

Daisy Jones & The Six were one of the hottest bands of the ‘70s. Their songs were heard everywhere. The band's album Aurora came to define the rock 'n' roll era of the late seventies, and an entire generation of girls wanted to grow up to be Daisy. But no one knows the reason behind the group's split on the night of their final concert at Chicago Stadium on July 12, 1979… until now.

Daisy Jones & The Six is now out on paperback and you just have to read this phenomenal story. The fictional tale is so believable that you’ll be searching for their music on Spotify. Influenced by Fleetwood Mac’s turbulent relationships, Daisy Jones & The Six is a complete masterpiece.