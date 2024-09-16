51% of Irish consumers opt for sustainably produced food weekly

Did you know that a third of all global emissions come from the food system? Well now that you do, an effort is needed to respond to this climate change challenge.

A new survey has discovered that over half of Irish consumers (51%) claim to actively look for and purchase sustainably produced food products. Almost nine in 10 (87%) believe producers should be supported to be as sustainable as possible.

These findings have been revealed in research as part of Nestlé’s KitKat Breaks for Good campaign in Ireland, which highlights the importance of quality production and the integral role of cocoa farming families in the iconic KitKat chocolate treat.

More than 30,000 cocoa-farming families are supported through Nestlé’s Income Accelerator Programme so far. This builds on the long standing work of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan.

The global sustainability initiative aims to close the living income gap of cocoa farming families through four main pillars. This includes school enrollment, good agricultural practices, agroforestry and income diversification. By 2030, it aims to reach an estimated 160,000 cocoa farming families in Nestlé’s supply chain.

The findings of the research reveal a difference among the generations. It was unveiled that sustainability is at the forefront of the minds for almost half (48%) of 25 to 34-year-olds. This cohort of the Irish public attributes greater enjoyment of a favourite chocolate treat with how sustainably it is produced. This is in contrast to a little over a fifth (21%) of 65+ year olds.

The provenance of food items in the grocery baskets of those aged 18 to 35 years was important (63%), in contrast to over one in 10 of 45 to 54-year-olds. (16%).

Just over seven in 10 (71%) people surveyed say they take small, practical, everyday actions, such as seeking out ethically sourced goods, as part of personal environmental commitments.

Maria McKenna, Confectionery Marketing Manager, Nestlé Ireland said, “For Irish people it's clear from the research findings that trying to be a more “conscious consumer” is front-of-mind. The research shows that Irish people are attuned to the impact of committing to taking sustainability actions daily and how this contributes in a positive manner to the environment. Over eight in 10 Irish consumers (85%) believe that being aware and informed of the environmental sustainability of the products they use is a key element of living sustainably.”

“Consumers also want brands to support producers to be as sustainable as possible. At Nestlé UK&I, we are using fully traceable and responsibly sourced cocoa in all our Nestlé Ireland chocolate brands as part of the Income Accelerator Programme, something we know resonates strongly with our consumers.”

“Building on the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, the innovative new Income Accelerator programme has been created to further address the challenges faced by cocoa-farming communities, with a clear focus on closing the living income gap of cocoa-farming families”.

McKenna went on to explain, “At the same time, it strives to advance better agriculture practices and promote gender equality, empowering women as agents for positive change in their communities. The programme provides incentives for cocoa-farming families to enrol their children in school, implement good agricultural practices and engage in agroforestry activities.”

“KitKat Breaks for Good highlights the importance of supporting cocoa producing farm families at source, working together to continuously raise the bar for one of our most important ingredients.”

“Among the many wonderful things about KitKat, aside from its delicious taste, is the fact that it is associated with having a well-deserved break. Irish people can sit back and enjoy it even more knowing that the cocoa-farming families who play a key role in its production are supported to improve their incomes and the sustainability of production.”