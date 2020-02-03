Why am I so shy? 50 thoughts people with anxiety can relate to

Anxiety is a bitch. It tears you down and paralyses you when you are at your weakest point. Sometimes it can be so debilitating that you retreat from the world.

It's important to know that most people will suffer from some kind of anxiety at some stage in their lives and thoughts like the ones on this list pass the minds of many of us when we are feeling anxious. It is important to remember that you are stronger than these thoughts and just because they are in your mind, it doesn't mean they're true. You're not alone in your struggles.