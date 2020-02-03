SHEmazing!
Why am I so shy? 50 thoughts people with anxiety can relate to

Anxiety is a bitch. It tears you down and paralyses you when you are at your weakest point. Sometimes it can be so debilitating that you retreat from the world.

It's important to know that most people will suffer from some kind of anxiety at some stage in their lives and thoughts like the ones on this list pass the minds of many of us when we are feeling anxious. It is important to remember that you are stronger than these thoughts and just because they are in your mind, it doesn't mean they're true. You're not alone in your struggles.

  1. I will never be able to do this
  2. I'm sh*t at my job
  3. She doesn't want me around
  4. I can't do the simplest things
  5. He thinks I'm stupid
  6. They find me so annoying
  7. I wish I could be good at something
  8. I'm never going to get this right
  9. Why can't I just get on with this
  10. I'm so pointless
  11. Why am I always in everyone's way?
  12. Why am I always in my own way?
  13. She hates me
  14. She wants me to quit
  15. I have done nothing with my life
  16. Anyone would be better at this than me
  17. He thinks I'm insane
  18. They think I'm looking for attention
  19. He thinks I shouldn't have gotten this job
  20. They are sick of me
  21. I'm so obnoxious
  22. They know I'm struggling
  23. They want me to shut up
  24. I'm so tired and everyone knows it
  25. She doesn’t want to be my friend
  26. Why can't I hide my feelings like everyone else?
  27. Why can't I be normal?
  28. How can I be like her/him?
  29. Why can't I be like everyone else?
  30. Why am I always so tired?
  31. Can they hear my thoughts?
  32. No one wants me here
  33. How can stop these thoughts?
  34. They all think I'm crazy
  35. What if I faint in front of everyone?
  36. What if I cry in front of everyone?
  37. I shouldn't have said that
  38. Why couldn't I have kept my mouth shut?
  39. I make everyone feel uncomfortable
  40. Why can’t I speak like a normal person?
  41. He was so offended by what I said
  42. She is so embarrassed by me
  43. Why do I say such stupid things?
  44. They know what I’m thinking
  45. Why am I so shy?
  46. How can I make them like me?
  47. Why am I so inappropriate?
  48. They can tell how uncomfortable I am
  49. I know she doesn’t like me
  50. They want me to leave
