Why am I so shy? 50 thoughts people with anxiety can relate to
Anxiety is a bitch. It tears you down and paralyses you when you are at your weakest point. Sometimes it can be so debilitating that you retreat from the world.
It's important to know that most people will suffer from some kind of anxiety at some stage in their lives and thoughts like the ones on this list pass the minds of many of us when we are feeling anxious. It is important to remember that you are stronger than these thoughts and just because they are in your mind, it doesn't mean they're true. You're not alone in your struggles.
- I will never be able to do this
- I'm sh*t at my job
- She doesn't want me around
- I can't do the simplest things
- He thinks I'm stupid
- They find me so annoying
- I wish I could be good at something
- I'm never going to get this right
- Why can't I just get on with this
- I'm so pointless
- Why am I always in everyone's way?
- Why am I always in my own way?
- She hates me
- She wants me to quit
- I have done nothing with my life
- Anyone would be better at this than me
- He thinks I'm insane
- They think I'm looking for attention
- He thinks I shouldn't have gotten this job
- They are sick of me
- I'm so obnoxious
- They know I'm struggling
- They want me to shut up
- I'm so tired and everyone knows it
- She doesn’t want to be my friend
- Why can't I hide my feelings like everyone else?
- Why can't I be normal?
- How can I be like her/him?
- Why can't I be like everyone else?
- Why am I always so tired?
- Can they hear my thoughts?
- No one wants me here
- How can stop these thoughts?
- They all think I'm crazy
- What if I faint in front of everyone?
- What if I cry in front of everyone?
- I shouldn't have said that
- Why couldn't I have kept my mouth shut?
- I make everyone feel uncomfortable
- Why can’t I speak like a normal person?
- He was so offended by what I said
- She is so embarrassed by me
- Why do I say such stupid things?
- They know what I’m thinking
- Why am I so shy?
- How can I make them like me?
- Why am I so inappropriate?
- They can tell how uncomfortable I am
- I know she doesn’t like me
- They want me to leave