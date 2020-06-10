5 wholesome TV series that are bound to brighten your day

It’s a miserable day and we’re all in dire need of some joy. There’s no way we’ll be leaving the house this evening with rain on the way so we’ve got a line-up of happy, heartwarming series ready on Netflix to keep us smiling.

Sometimes all you need to do is curl up on the sofa and lose yourself in an uplifting TV series. We all need to switch off from time to time and these shows are perfect to do just that.

Sweet Magnolias

Amid prying eyes, Maddie tries to move on from Bill’s fall from grace. Dana Sue deals with problems in her kitchen. Helen makes a life-altering purchase.

Call The Midwife

The sisters and midwives of Nonnatus House travel around Poplar to help bring new lives into the world.

Gilmore Girls

This heartwarming show follows the story of mother-daughter duo Rory and Lorelai Gilmore and their life in the charming town of Stars Hollow.

Virgin River

Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from L.A to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what –and who– she finds.

New Girl

School teacher Jess has no choice but to move into a loft with three men after she finds out her boyfriend has been cheating on her.