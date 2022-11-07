5 warming breakfasts to help get you through these cold days

November is here and it has well and truly brought the cold and dreary weather with it. With the clocks just having gone back, the mornings stay dark for so much longer these days, making it almost impossible to get out of bed in the morning. We’d much rather stay snuggled up under the nice cosy duvet, but unfortunately, our boss wouldn’t approve.

So, to help make these chilly mornings more bearable, we’ve found our top 5 favourite warming breakfast recipe ideas to help start your morning off right. No more running out the door with a slice of plain toast because you stayed in bed longer than you should have or any more dreaded porridge oats- don’t get us wrong we love a good baked oat, but after a few days, they get boringggg.

These recipe ideas are all delicious and warming, some can be switched up with different toppings or flavours so no more fear of getting fed up with your breakfast this Autumn and Winter.

Don't worry, we don't expect you to bake these fresh in the morning! This will be a fun evening baking activity that you can warm up in the morning to have a tasty and healthy start to your day. You can personalise them however you'd like- just add walnuts, chocolate chips or berries into the mix at the end.

A hearty and warming way to kick start your day. A great recipe to use up any leftover potatoes you have left in the kitchen cupboard. Slather on the butter and allow it to melt into these delicious slices of potato bread goodness.

Pancakes always seem like a 'treat' breakfast to us so having these easy pancakes for breakfast on these colder days really brightens our mood. The hardest part of this recipe is deciding whether you're having chocolate or lemon and sugar as toppings (or both!).

Another great recipe to make the night before and heat up for breakfast the next day. A warming sausage roll or two will get your morning rolling (sorry).

Perfect for those who love to have a savoury breakfast. These tacos are a delicious way to break your fast. Fill them with your favourite toppings like bacon, eggs and cheese, or go extra with chorizo and guacamole.