5 TV shows you need to watch if you love The White Lotus

Like many people, we spent our Christmas holidays catching up on all of the incredible TV shows we managed to miss out on recently.

One of these shows happened to be HBO’s luxurious murder mystery series, The White Lotus. After binge watching its two seasons, we’re feeling bereft already and we’re desperately missing seeing the iconic likes of Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza on our screens. It’s just too good!

Although our broken hearts are slowly being mended by a third season being in development, we’re still frustrated that we will undoubtedly have to wait at least a year for it.

However, if, like us, you are in desperate need of a White Lotus fix in your life, then we might just have the perfect solutions for you! Below, we have set out a list of five incredible TV shows that give us White Lotus vibes, and that you might enjoy.

Have a browse through these, and see if any of them tickle your fancy:

Big Little Lies (HBO)

This series will definitely fill The White Lotus shaped hole in your heart! Based on the bestselling novel by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies stars the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman and follows five mothers in the coastal Californian town of Monterey after they become entangled in a mysterious death. Season 1 is all about figuring out who has been killed and why, whereas the second season delves deep into the aftermath of the killing, and the lengths that the Monterey mums will go to to cover up their own involvement. There is also plenty of dark humour throughout the show to keep you entertained, giving us perfect White Lotus energy. It’s a win win!

The Traitors (BBC One)

Although it is reality instead of drama, this is another show that we got absolutely hooked with over Christmas! Its hilariously camp and surprisingly stressful atmosphere had us gripped for all twelve episodes. The Traitors is presented by Strictly host Claudia Winkleman, as she invites 22 complete strangers from all ages and all backgrounds to a glamorous castle in the Highlands of Scotland. There, the team are split into two groups – Traitors and Faithfuls – and it is the Faithfuls’ job to try and unmask the Traitors before they commit a ‘murder’ each night. Plus, if that wasn’t dramatic enough, there is up to £120K at stake, and if there are any Traitors remaining at the end of the game, they automatically steal the jackpot from the remaining Faithfuls. Intense, right?

Only Murders In The Building (Disney+)

This is a show that has pleasantly surprised us, but one that we can’t get enough of! The comedy-murder-mystery stars the unlikely trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as three residents of a New York apartment complex. As obsessives of the same true crime podcast, the gang comes together when a shocking murder is committed on their own doorstep. Charles, Oliver and Mabel eventually decide to start their own true crime podcast about the murder, in an attempt to uncover the truth behind the investigation. This series is filled with shocking, hilarious, tense and heartwarming moments, and with two seasons complete and another on the way, we’re thrilled that OMITB will continue to be in our lives for the near future.

The Flight Attendant (HBO)

In her first major role since her stint on The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco plays Cassie, a flight attendant who, after having a swift frisson with one of her airline passengers, soon wakes up in bed the following morning with no recollection of what happened – and the mysterious man lying dead next to her. Battling her foggy memory and her consistent struggles with alcoholism, Cassie must attempt to piece together what happened that night. She’s confident that she didn’t kill him – but if she didn’t do it, then who did? Cuoco’s comic personality shines in the two seasons of this show, and it will have you second-guessing from start to finish. If you love The White Lotus, then you will absolutely love this!

Dead To Me (Netflix)

This black comedy series should be beloved by all fans of The White Lotus! Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star as Jen and Judy, who meet at a support group after recently going through personal losses in their lives. The duo quickly become unlikely friends and try to deal with their tragedies in different ways – Jen spirals into a dark place, whereas Judy constantly strives to find the positive aspects of life. However, the pair soon realise that they are both hiding secrets of their own – but how far are they willing to go to protect each other? The third and final season of this twisted comedy recently dropped on Netflix. Despite the dark premise, this show is hilariously funny and a definite must-watch!