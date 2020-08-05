Take a breather: Here are 5 steps to make your me-time matter

Taking time off to unwind and recharge your batteries is essential, especially after the intense year we've all had. However, some of us can't get away or take time off work but there is power in the little moments, once you make the most of them. The next time you have a tea break, why not follow this five step plan and prepare to feel instantly re-energised.

Use these simple steps to get the most out of your break. It all starts with:

Close your screen(s)

It might be difficult in the beginning but leave your phone at the desk,and walk away from it to the kitchen. Refuse the need to go check what is on the news, this is a no screen time. It will be only for 10 minutes.

Boil water

Boil some water and while it is on its own transformation process, stretch a bit, talk to your kid about his last drawing, find your favourite snack – use this task to let go of your current tasks & enjoy going into “Me-time”. You can also use this time to relax. Observe the water boiling, observe how it changes and use this process to change yourself into a relaxed mode.

Prepare your favourite tea

To let go and to prepare to be “in the moment”, it helps to mentally go through the physical steps that you are currently doing within the tea preparation steps. Focus on the uniqueness of every moment.

Be Better Chakra range by Solaris Teas

Find a quiet place

Now go away from TV, your mobile phone and your computer. Go outside if you can, breathe some fresh air and stretch again. Disconnect for a moment from all your worries and to-do tasks.They will still be waiting for you.

Sense the smell, the taste and the sensations

Consciously follow the smell sensation, describe it in your own words, explore where you physically encounter the smell, experience what feelings or memories are coming up. Do the same for the taste – including the feedback sensations from your digestive system after drinking the tea! Enjoy the journey.

Repeat these steps every day as often as you want. The more you are "in the moment" and the more you are actually present within your tea break routine, the bigger the benefit and the easier it gets for you to take on your tasks afterwards.

Treat yourself to a cup of your favourite tea – our current favourite is Solaris Botanicals as they hand blend their organic teas right here in Ireland. Their passion for tea, combined with the world's finest ingredients, result in unique blends and exquisite flavours. They are also committed to promoting sustainability and a healthy lifestyle making them well worth checking out.

Depending on your tasks and what you currently need, they have different teas to support you best. Take a look what's available and make your choice.

If someone in your life is in need of a little TLC then this would be a gorgeous gift to send them.