5 TV shows to watch if you’re a major fan of Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey will forever be one of our all time favourite shows. The charming historical drama is our go-to when we’re in need of something moving and heartwarming to watch. But sometimes you need to stray away from the world of Lord Grantham and co.

Luckily, we’ve gathered up the top shows to watch if you’re an avid Downton Abbey fan.

Call The Midwife

Every episode of Call The Midwife has left us teary eyed and emotional. The drama series follows the ladies of Nonnatus House as they assist the women of Poplar through all stages of motherhood. The charming series is witty, tender and completely beautiful and it’s on Netflix now.

The Durrells

In 1935, a widow facing dwindling funds and limited prospects uproots her four children, ages 11- 21, to start a new life on the Greek isle of Corfu.

North and South

Passionate romance. Sociopolitical upheaval. Tea and crumpets. There’s never a dull moment in this Victorian town.

Anne with an E

A plucky orphan whose passion runs deep finds an unlikely home with a spinster and her soft-spoken bachelor brother. Based on the book Anne of Green Gables.

The English Game

Two 19th century footballers on opposite sides of a class divide navigate professional and personal turmoil to change the game- and England- forever.