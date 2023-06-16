5 reasons why we’ll always be obsessed with Disney remakes

As a huge Disney fan, I always look forward to each new live-action remake that bursts onto our cinema screens. A few weeks ago, the most recent addition to the bunch – The Little Mermaid – was released to audiences worldwide, and has so far received a lot of praise from fans. I went to go and see it myself recently and absolutely loved it!

With each remake, though, comes a fair bit of speculation and questioning about whether or not they are truly necessary. Should filmmakers just focus on telling new stories, rather than regurgitating ones that we already know?

Fans have often expressed weariness about these remakes, especially with the news that many more will be arriving in the future (Lilo and Stitch, Snow White and Moana, to name a few). While there are fair arguments on both sides, we still can’t help but feel a certain excitement and joy each time a new remake arrives.

So, in the spirit of The Little Mermaid’s recent re-imagining, we thought we would showcase the five biggest reasons why Disney’s live-action remakes are a joy to behold:

1. Re-telling to a new generation

Credit: Disney

One of the most magical things about these movies is that the younger generation (and future children) can get to enjoy a brand-new retelling of beloved, classic stories. Whether your kid is already a huge Disney fan, if it’s their first trip to the cinema, or if it’s their first introduction to the world of Disney, these stories are bound to stay with them forever. Plus, the discovery of these tales (particularly older ones such as Cinderella or Snow White) means that little ones will be excited to potentially go back and watch the classic animations. In the words of The Lion King, it’s the circle of life!

2. Modernising the tales

Credit: Disney

It’s been well-documented that some of Disney’s oldest tales are not necessarily built for the modern world. The majority of the princesses’ stories have them falling in love with a much older, handsome prince, or relying on their love interest to ‘save’ them from a particular danger. With these remakes, Disney is thankfully disregarding these old-fashioned tropes and allowing its female princesses to become strong, independent warriors (who also just happen to fall in love, too). Cinderella stands up for the life she wants, Belle fights against Gaston and his cronies, and Ariel is the one who takes down Ursula in the end. Girl power!

3. Bringing us new songs

Credit: Disney

We all know and love the original Disney tunes, and nothing brings us more joy than hearing them revived in modern twists. That’s why the inclusion of brand-new songs in each movie’s re-imagining is music to our ears! There have been some absolutely brilliant new additions in recent years, from ‘Speechless’ in Aladdin to ‘For The First Time’ in The Little Mermaid. Keep them coming, Disney!

4. Enriching the backstory

Credit: Disney

For the Disney princes, their previous backstories can sometimes feel a bit lacklustre compared to the development of their princesses. With these remakes, however, Disney seems to be rectifying the issue and are often giving their male heroes a rich life story. In The Little Mermaid, we discover that Prince Eric was found in a shipwreck as a baby, which explains his deep fascination with the sea and further enriches his connection with Ariel. Meanwhile, Cinderella’s Prince Charming simply wants to be known as ‘Kit’, and desires more to life than just being an isolated ruler. We can’t wait to see what more exciting backstories Disney has in store in the future!

5. Keeping the magic of Disney alive

Credit: Disney

Lastly, the main reason why we all love Disney films is the escapism and sheer joy that they provide. The world can often be a bleak place, and it can sometimes be a struggle to remember the little, positive things in our world. However, these movies allow us a few hours out of our day to sit back and dive into a world of magic, possibilities, courage, and sheer happiness. And, of course, they always serve us with a swoon-worthy love story!